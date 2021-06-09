Show Me Home State Inspections edges Fayette

Show-Me Home State Inspections won a nailbiter Tuesday night in Babe Ruth 10U softball by beating Fayette 13-11.

SMHSI led Fayette 13-7 going into the bottom half of the third but then surrendered four runs to make it a two run ball game.

Maddy Robertson picked up the win in the circle for SMHSI, while Julia Young took the loss for Fayette. Robertson finished the game with four strikeouts in three innings while giving up 11 runs on two hits and 16 walks, while Young had five strikeouts for Fayette in three innings and issued 13 runs on five hits and 13 walks.

Tinley Felton led all hitters for SMHSI with a single and two RBIs. Brylee Eubanks finished the game with one single.

For Fayette, Kylee Fizer and Emmah Franklin each had one single and one RBI, while Odette Hutchison and Avery Schrick added one single each.

In the second game, Fayette defeated Citizen’s Community Bank 12-10.

While playing just two innings, Fayette outscored CCB 6-5 in the first and 6-5 in the second.

Tinley Felten was the winning pitcher in the game for Fayette, while Paisley Seeley took the loss for CCB. Felten had four strikeouts in three innings and gave up 10 runs on three hits and 12 walks, while Seeley struck out two batters in 1 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on one hit and 14 walks.

Carly Robb pitched 1/3 inning in relief for CCB and issued two runs.

Tinley Felten also had the only hit in the game for Fayette with one double and two RBIs.

For CCB, Audrey Wolfe had one single, one home run and two RBIs. Addi Vollrath also had one single, while Carly Robb finished the game with one RBI.