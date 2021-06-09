Shelter Insurance, Exchange Bank pick up wins in New Franklin LL softball

Shelter Insurance and Exchange Bank picked up wins in Little League softball Sunday night in New Franklin.

While Shelter Insurance defeated GKC CPAs 11-5, Exchange Bank won a thriller over Jennings Premium Meats 13-12.

Shelter Insurance, 2-1 on the season, had its hands full early on against GKC CPAs while playing to a 4-4 tie after two. However, in the third inning, Shelter Insurance exploded for seven runs to go up 11-4. GKC CPAs then scored one run in the bottom half of the fourth.

Lily Chitwood picked up the win in relief for Shelter Insurance, while Callie Chitwood took the loss for GKC CPAs, who dropped to 1-2. Belle Chitwood started the game and pitched one-plus inning and gave up four runs on one hit and six walks while striking out two. Lily Chitwood then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

For GKC CPAs, Callie Chitwood pitched all four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up 11 runs on seven hits and nine walks.

Lilly Kaullen, Belle Chitwood and Lilly Washburn each had two singles in the game for Shelter Insurance, while Lily Chitwood finished the game with one home run.

For GKC CPAs, Addison Forbis, Skylar Greenwood and Josie Chitwood each had one single.

In the second game, Jennings Premium Meats led Exchange Bank 5-4 after one and 10-8 after two. Jennings Premium Meats also put up two runs in the top half of the third to make it 12-8. However, in the bottom half of the third, Exchange Bank rallied back with five runs for the come from behind victory.

Katelyn Cook picked up the win in the circle for Exchange Bank, 2-1, while Lydia Burnett took the loss for Jennings Premium Meats, who dropped to 1-2. Mia Dobson started the game for Exchange Bank and pitched one-plus inning and gave up 10 runs on 10 walks with one strikeout. Cook then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on four walks while striking out five batters.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Burnett pitched three innings and gave up 13 runs on 14 hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

Exchange Bank also out-hit Jennings Premium Meats 14-0, with Jaida Frye collecting one single and two triples. Katelyn Cook added one single and two doubles, while Mia Dobson had two singles and one triple, Canna Jennings one single and one triple, Bailey Bonecutter with two singles and Kyndal Schnell with one single.

On Saturday, which was machine pitch, Jennings Premium Meats won in a nailbiter vs. GKC CPAs 14-13 while Exchange Bank upended Shelter Insurance 16-13.

Jennings Premium Meats never trailed in the game against GKC-CPAs and led 3-0 after one, 9-2 after three, 10-3 after four and 13-6 after five. Meanwhile, after GKC CPAs plated two more runs in its half of the sixth, Jennings Premium Meats came back and tacked on another run in the top half of the seventh to go up 14-8. However, in the bottom half of the seventh, GKC CPAs rallied back with five runs to cut the lead back to one.

Korinna Chitwood led all hitters for Jennings Premium Meats with four singles and one triple. Lydia Burnett and Sofia Crowley each had five singles, while Alison Flick added four singles, Ellie Wells three singles, Natalie Caszatt and Hadley Caszatt each with two singles and Kallie Burnett with one single.

For GKC CPAs, Callie Chitwood had two singles and two doubles. Skylar Greenwood finished the game with three singles and one double, while Eden Oser and Jade Forbis added three singles each, Josie Chitwood, Ava Smith, Aubrey Loerzel and Zoey Pinet each with two singles and Addison Forbis with one single.

Exchange Bank also led from start to finish against Shelter Insurance with three runs in the first and four again in the second to go up 7-0.

Exchange Bank also led 10-4 after three, 12-7 after four and 14-7 after five. However, in the sixth inning, Shelter Insurance rallied back with four runs to cut the lead to three at 14-11. Exchange Bank would tack on two more runs in its half of the sixth to extend the lead back to five at 16-11. Then, in the top half of the seventh, Shelter Insurance closed the gap again with two runs to make it a three run ball game.

Katelyn Cook had two singles, one double and two triples to pace all hitters in the game for Exchange Bank. Mia Dobson finished the game with three singles and one triple, while Jaida Frye added four singles, Mariah Finn one double and one triple, Canna Jennings one single and one triple, Bailey Bonecutter, Kyndal Schnell and Audrey Dobson each with two singles, and Brooklyn Bonecutter with one single.

For Shelter Insurance, Lily Chitwood hit for the cycle with one single, one double, one triple and one home run. Belle Chitwood also had five hits with four singles and one triple, while Lilly Kaullen added four singles, Lilly Washburn and Charleigh Collyott each with three singles, and Kendall Wells and Chloe Palmer with two singles each.