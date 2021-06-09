Rick Ball Auto Group rallies past Pilot Grove 6-5 in Midget

In Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park, Rick Ball Auto Group rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to beat Pilot Grove 6-5.

After no score in the first inning by either team, Rick Ball finally got on the board in the bottom half of the second with four runs to go up 4-0. Two innings later, Pilot Grove took its first lead of the ball game with five runs to make it 5-4. But even that was short-lived as Rick Ball stormed back with two runs in its half of the inning for the come from behind victory.

Logan Baysinger picked up the win in relief for Rick Ball Auto Group, while Garrett Hodge took the loss for Pilot Grove. Baysinger recorded one strikeout in 1/3 inning for Rick Ball. Hodges, meanwhile, pitched one inning for Pilot Grove and allowed two runs on three walks with three strikeouts.

Rick Ball Auto Group finished the game with no hits but did get two RBIs from Noah Mathis and one each from Breyden Keys, Dre Venn Jones, Radley Ball and Logan Baysinger.

Emmett Waller had the only hit in the game for Pilot Grove, being a single. Waller also drove in one run, as did Eli Shadwick, Dean Martin, Heath Fenical and Grayson Mayfield.

The loss dropped Pilot Grove to 4-5.