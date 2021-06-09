Imhoff’s Appliances prevails against Fayette in JBR, KWRT rallies past Central Realty

It didn’t take long for Imhoff’s Appliances to get back in the win column Tuesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

After dropping its first game of the season just one night earlier, Imhoff’s Appliances

came back Tuesday night to beat Fayette 16-3 in five innings.

As the second game, KWRT had to rally in the sixth inning to beat winless Central Realty 2-1.

As for the first game, Imhoff’s Appliances dominated Fayette from start to finish for a 16-3 victory in five innings.

After dropping their first game of the season on Monday against KWRT, Imhoff’s Appliances appeared to be back in top form against Fayette while scoring 10 runs in the first-two innings. And even though Fayette scored two runs in the top half of the third to make it a eight run ball game at 10-2, it wasn’t enough as Imhoff’s Appliances exploded for another six runs in the fourth to win by the run rule.

Shawn Beach Reasons picked up the win for Imhoff’s Appliance, 3-1, while Jayden Shiflett took the loss for Fayette, 0-3. Reasons pitched the first-three innings and gave up two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out four batters. Lance Haynes then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

For Fayette, Shiflett pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up 10 runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five. Wyatt Ragain then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and issued six runs on three hits and two walks.

Imhoff’s Appliances also won the hitting battle over Fayette 6-2, with Evan Bishop going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Shane Chamberlain finished the game with a triple and four RBIs, while Ziaha Evans added one double and one RBI, Lance Haynes with one double, Kyle Felten with one single and three RBIs, and Ethan Bensun with one RBI.

For Fayette, Mason Sappington doubled and drove in two runs, while Austin Kunze added one single.

In the nightcap, Central Realty took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the fourth against unbeaten KWRT but then surrendered two runs in the sixth to suffer the loss.

KWRT also out-hit Central Realty 3-2. Central Realty also stranded seven runners in the game compared to five for KWRT.

Caidyn Hazel picked up the win in relief for KWRT, 4-0, while Dakota Williams took the loss for Central Realty. Bennett Greenhagen started the game for KWRT and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up one run on two hits and six walks while striking out four. Hazel then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and struck out two batters. Williams, meanwhile, pitched all six innings for Central Realty and issued two runs on three hits and six walks while striking out eight batters.

Hazel also had the only extra base hit in the game for KWRT, being a triple. Hazel also drove in one run. Greenhagen added one single and one RBI, while Edrissa Bah had one single.

For Central Realty, 0-3, Garrett Hundley went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Seth Thomas drove in one run.

Three teams went into Monday night’s game in Junior Babe Ruth undefeated after the first week of the season.

That all changed after two games as Pilot Grove and KWRT are currently the only two teams left standing.

In the first game, Pilot Grove throttled Fayette 24-1 in three innings. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, KWRT defeated previously unbeaten Imhoff’s Appliances 9-1.

Pilot Grove and KWRT are currently 3-0 on the season, while Imhoff’s Appliances fell to 2-1. Fayette is 0-2.

Of course there is not much to say about the Pilot Grove-Fayette game, which lasted just three innings but took nearly two hours to complete.

Pilot Grove scored at least four runs in every inning and top the double digit mark once with 12 runs in the third to extend the lead to 24-0. Fayette scored its only run in the bottom of the third.

Hank Zeller picked up the win for Pilot Grove while Kaleb Friebe took the loss for Fayette. Zeller pitched the first two innings and struck out five batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Friebe, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on one hit and six walks.

Hank Zeller went 3-for-3 in the game for Pilot Grove with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Connor Rhorer finished the game with two doubles and five RBIs, while Waylan Christy added one double, Tate Rentel and Jefferson Day each with one single and two RBIs, Luke Ellebracht with one single and one RBI, and Levi Jeffries and Alec Schupp with one RBI each.

For Fayette, Jayden Shiflett had both of the teams hits with two singles.

In the second game, KWRT led Imhoff’s Appliances from start to finish but only held a 2-1 lead after the first inning.

That turned out to be Imhoff’s Appliances only run of the ball game, while KWRT plated three runs in each of the third and fourth innings of play and one again in the fifth.

Edrissa Bah was the pitcher of record in the game for KWRT, while Jacob Wade took the loss for Imhoff’s Appliances. Bah pitched the first three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up one run on two hits and two walks. Ethan Watson then came in and pitched two innings in relief and finished with four strikeouts.

For Imhoff’s Appliances, Wade pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Imhoff’s Appliances used a total of five pitchers in the ball game.

KWRT also out-hit Imhoff’s Appliances 9-2, with Caidyn Hazel going 3-for-4 with two singles and one double. Ethan Watson had three singles and four RBIs, while Lawson Edwards added one double, Brooks Poulsen with one single and one RBI, Josh Barber with one single and Bennett Greenhagen with one RBI.