Boonville Ready Mix upends Rt. B Cafe 11-1, Einspahr Construction wins 15-7

Boonville Ready Mix left little doubt Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Major at the high school ballfield.

Playing Rt. B Cafe in the first game in Major, Boonville Ready Mix was ready for anything Rt. B Cafe was about to throw their way for six innings.

As it turned out, Rt. B Cafe didn’t have much to counter Boonville Ready Mix while trailing from the first inning on in a 11-1 loss.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction won 15-7 over QuinlanAgency.com.

Boonville Ready Mix, 10-2 on the season, scored in only two innings against Rt. B Cafe but it was enough while plating four in the first and seven in the third. Rt. B Cafe, 3-8, scored its only run in the top of the first.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win for Boonville Ready Mix, while Bodie White took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Chamber pitched all four innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up one run on one walk. White, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 8-0, with Landon Conz going 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Kaiden Stover added two singles and two RBIs, while Dylann Clark added one triple, Lexi Massey one single and one RBI, and Brennan Alberts and A.J. Massa each with one single.

Rt. B Cafe had no hits.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction led early on while pushing across three in the first and one again in the second to make it a 4-0 ball game. However, in the third and fourth innings, QA.com rallied back with five runs to go up 5-4. QA.com never led again in the ballgame as Einspahr Construction tacked on four more in the fifth and seven in the sixth for the win.

Karson Elbert picked up the win in relief for Einspahr Construction, while Gabe Romero-Shelton took the loss for QA.com. Elbert pitched two innings in relief of starter Lyle Christy and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four. Shelton, meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed eight runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit QA.com, 4-7, 12-6 with Bryce Newham going 3-for-4 with three singles and four RBIs. Elbert had three singles and one RBI, while Lyle Christy added a double, home run and three RBIs, Weston Rentel with one double, Blaine Begemann and Forge Mackey each with one single and one RBI, and Carson Renfrow with one single.

For QA.com, Gavin Ridgeway had a single, double and three RBIs, while Gabe Romero-Shelton, Jackson Shelton, Elijah Ueligger and Solomon Flippin added one single each.

Auto Body Experts snap winless skid, beats Huebert Fiberboard 7-4

Auto Body Experts did the unthinkable Monday night in Cal Ripken Major at the high school ballfield.

After dropping their first 10 games of the season, Auto Body Experts finally got the monkey off its back Monday night by beating Huebert Fiberboard 7-4.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Boonville Ready Mix improved to 9-2 on the season by turning back QuinlanAgency.com 12-3.

Although Auto Body Experts wound up winning by three runs, it was Huebert Fiberboard with a 7-2 advantage in hitting.

Nonetheless, Auto Body scored when they had to after putting up three runs in the bottom half of the first to go up 3-1. And even though Huebert Fiberboard rallied back to lead 4-3 after 3 1/2, Auto Body Experts found a way in the latter innings with three in the bottom half of the fourth and one again in the fifth.

Landon Carter picked up the win in relief for Auto Body Experts, while Bryson Welch took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Carter pitched the first four innings and gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five. Ledgyr Conrow then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two hits while striking out three batters.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Welch pitched 2/3 inning in relief of starter Layne Rapp and issued three runs on two walks while striking out two batters. Huebert Fiberboard had a total of five pitchers take the mound.

Brenden Perry had one triple and one RBI to lead all hitters for Auto Body Experts. Andrew Jones doubled in the game, while Joseph Reid added one RBI.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Reece Townlain went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Hayden Sandbothe added two singles and two RBIs, while Layne Rapp had one single and one RBI and Sammy Hage and Bryson Welch each with one single.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix led QuinlanAgency.com from start to finish while putting up two in the first, four in the third, one again in the fourth and five in the fifth.

QA.com, who dropped to 4-6, had two in the third and one in the fifth.

A.J. Massa picked up the win for Boonville Ready Mix, while Jackson Shelton took the loss for QA.com. Massa pitched the first four innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up two runs on three walks. Brennan Alberts then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on three walks with one strikeout.

For QA.com, Shelton pitched the first four innings and recorded 10 strikeouts. He also gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks. Gavin Ridgeway then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued five runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit QA.com 8-0, with Chase Chamberlain going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and one RBI. A.J. Massa finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs, while Brennan Alberts and Aiden Schueler each had one double, and Landon Conz and Kaiden Stover each with one single and one RBI.

For QA.com, Luke Hill had one RBI.