Boonville Abstract picks up sweep against State Farm in 12U

In Babe Ruth 12U softball Tuesday night at Bill Simmons field, Boonville Abstract picked up a sweep by beating State Farm in a doubleheader 12-3 and 23-13.

In the first game, Boonville Abstracted plated eight runs in the first and then sent two runs across in each of the second and third innings of play.

Aubrey Ritchie picked up the win in the circle for Boonville Abstract, while Alycia Felgar took the loss for State Farm.

Boonville Abstract also out-hit State Farm 7-0, with Ritchie, Grace Poulsen and Adelaide Lenz collecting one single and two RBIs each. Elizabeth Eichelberger and Anna Wolfe each had one single and one RBI, while Emerson Comegys and Catherine Schuster added one single each.

State Farm had no hits.

In the second game, Boonville Abstract led State Farm 5-2 after one, 7-2 after two and 14-9 after three before adding nine more runs in the fourth.

Grace Poulsen was the winning pitcher in the game for Boonville Abstract, while Alycia Felgar took the loss for State Farm.

Boonville Abstract also had 17 hits in the game, with Grace Poulsen going 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles and five RBIs. Elizabeth Eichelberger added four singles and three RBIs, while Aubrey Ritchie had one single and one triple, Jaycee Martin with two singles and two RBIs, Brooklyn Hicks with one triple and one RBI, Hillary James and Anna Wolfe each with one single and two RBIs, Emerson Comegys with one single and one RBI, Adelaide Lenz with one single, Catherine Schuster with two RBIs, and Jaden Ronnfeldt with one RBI.

For State Farm, Isabel A. had two singles and one RBI. Sarah G. added one single and one RBI, while Brooklyn A. had one RBI.