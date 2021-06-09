Axis Seeds improves to 11-0 with 18-1 over Tint Shop in Minor

Axis Seed notched its 11th win of the season and led Tint Shop from start to finish Monday night in Cal Ripken Minor for a 18-1 victory.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Bradley Automotive picked up its seventh win of the season in 11 games by turning back Fayette 20-1 in three innings.

Axis Seed, 11-0 on the season, scored in every inning against Tint Shop and led 4-0 after one, 5-0 after two and 7-1 after three. However, in the fourth frame, Axis Seed all but made it official by exploding for 11 runs to win by the mercy rule.

Thomas Schuster picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed, while P.J. Ash took the loss for Tint Shop. Schuster pitched all four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up just one run on four hits and two walks. Ash, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings for Tint Shop and allowed 10 runs on five hits and nine walks while striking out three batters.

Axis Seed also out-hit Tint Shop 7-4, with Kyran Turner going 2-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs. Bryton Scott had one single, one double and three RBIs, while Kade Watring added one double and one RBI, Thomas Schuster with one double, Corbin Jackson with one single, and Jack Dwyer, Thomas Farr, Hayden Dixon and Blake England each with one RBI.

For Tint Shop, who dropped to 5-6, Quincy Hobbs had a double, triple and one RBI. Rylee Davis also doubled in the game, while Xander Cantrell singled.

In the second game, Bradley Automotive had a battle on its hands while leading Fayette 10U by just two runs (3-1) after two complete innings. However, in the third inning, Bradley Automotive broke the game wide open with 17 runs to win by the mercy rule.

Easton Gerding picked up the win for Bradley Automotive, while Sawyer Asbury took the loss for Fayette 10U. Gerding pitched all three innings and struck out six batters while giving up one run on two hits and four walks. Asbury, meanwhile, pitched the first two innings for Fayette and yielded eight runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four batters.

Bradley Automotive also had seven hits in the game, with Easton Gerding going 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Bradley Bishop added one single, one triple and one RBI, while Weston Munden had two singles and one RBI, Harry Wooldridge with one single and two RBIs, and Owen Christy, Grayson Tate, Owen Rentel, Chandler Twenter, Thomas Acton, Gabe Coggins and Landon Granneman each with one RBI.

For Fayette, Sawyer Asbury went 1-for-1 with one single and one RBI while Christian Craig added one single.