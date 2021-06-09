Axis Seed stays unbeaten with 15-0 win over Pilot Grove

With two games left to play in Cal Ripken Minor, Axis Seed pretty much put the nail in the coffin to win the title outright Tuesday night at the COCOBA ballfield.

By beating Pilot Grove 15-0 in three innings, Axis Seed improved to 12-0 on the season. Axis Seed also won the shortened game in the nightcap against Pilot Grove 5-4.

Axis Seed will play next on Monday, June 14 against Bradley Automotive before closing out the season on Tuesday, June 15 against Fayette 10U.

Of course there was little doubt in Game 1 as Axis Seed erupted for five runs in the first inning and then sent four runs across in the second and six in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Kade Watring picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed, while Tyson Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove, who dropped to 3-7 on the season. Watring pitched three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up just one walk. Martin, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings for Pilot Grove and allowed 10 runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters. Miles Schuster and Charlie Watring also pitched in relief for Pilot Grove.

As for the hitting in the game for Axis Seed, Thomas Schuster went 2-for-2 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Kade Watring had one single, one double and four RBIs, while Kyran Turner with two singles, Bryton Scott one triple and one RBI, Jack Dwyer with one single, and Corbin Jackson and Sam Thacher each with one RBI.

Pilot Grove had no hits in the game.

In the shortened game, which doesn’t count in the standings or stats, Pilot Grove jumped out on top with three runs in the first and one again in the second to lead Axis Seed 4-0. However, it was all Axis Seed after that with three in the bottom half of the second and two again in the third for the one-run victory.

Sam Thacher was the pitcher of record in the game for Axis Seed, while Kody Fenical took the loss for Pilot Grove. Dwyer started the game and pitched 2/3 inning for Axis Seed and gave up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two. Thacher then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued one run on two hits and one walk. Then, to finish the game, Blake England pitched one inning and walked three while striking out three.

For Pilot Grove, Fenical pitched one inning and struck out three batters. Natan Imhoff then came in and pitched one inning and yielded five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Kade Watring and Kyran Turner each had a double and one RBI to lead all hitters for Axis Seed. Corbin Jackson also doubled, while Bryton Scott added one single and one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Colton Hodges had one double and two RBIs. Kody Fenical added one single and one RBI, while Walker Mitchell and Tyson Martin had one single each, and Natan Imhoff with one RBI.