State Farm, Rick Ball split in Babe Ruth 12U softball

State Farm rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the third to beat Rick Ball 12-11 in Babe Ruth 12U softball Friday night at Rolling Hills park.

Meanwhile, in the second game, Rick Ball edged State Farm 15-13 to record the split.

In the first game, State Farm led Rick Ball 7-4 after one inning and 9-7 after two. However, in the top half of the third, Rick Ball rallied back with four runs to go up 11-9. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the third, State Farm tallied three more runs to win the game by one.

Alycia Felgar picked up the win in the circle for State Farm, while Reece Ball took the loss for Rick Ball. Felgar pitched all three innings and gave up 11 runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out two. Ball, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed seven runs on seven walks while striking out one batter.

State Farm had only three hits in the game, with Alycia Felgar and Isabel Alvizo each with one single and one RBI, Karrman Leonard with one single, and Sarah Gibson with one RBI.

For Rick Ball, Milly Waller went 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and one RBI. Phoenix Cantrell had two singles, one double and four RBIs, while Katie Pefferman with one double, one triple and three RBIs, Braylynn Payne with one single, and Kynna Knapheide and Reece Ball each with one RBI.

In the second game, State Farm led Rick Ball 4-0 after 1/2 inning but then surrendered five runs in the bottom half of the first.

Meanwhile, after plating six more runs in the top half of the second to go up 10-5, State Farm again ran into some bad luck as Rick Ball exploded for 10 runs in the bottom half of the third to make it 15-10. However, in the top half of the third, State Farm put a scare into Rick Ball with three runs to cut the lead back to two.

State Farm never got any closer as Rick Ball held on for the win.

Phoenix Cantrell was the winning pitcher in the game for Rick Ball, while Brooklyn Alberts took the loss for State Farm. Cantrell pitched the first-three innings and gave up 13 runs on three hits and 12 walks while striking out four batters. Alberts, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed 12 runs on four hits and 10 walks.

Rick Ball also out-hit State Farm 7-3, with Milly Waller going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Katie Pefferman finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Beth Giroux added two singles and three RBIs, Phoenix Cantrell with one single and one RBI, Braylynn Payne with two RBIs, and Reece Ball with one RBI.

For State Farm, Emma Pfeiffer had a home run and three RBIs. Isabel Alvizo also homered and scored, while Kinsey Biesemeyer added one single.