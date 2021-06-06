Shelter Insurance, GKC CPAs prevail in New Franklin LL softball

Shelter Insurance and GKC CPAs started off the season on the right foot Thursday night in Little League softball at New Franklin.

While Shelter Insurance defeated Exchange Bank 15-9, GKC CPAs won 14-9 over Jennings Premium Meats.

Shelter Insurance and GKC CPAs both improved to 1-0, while Jennings Premium Meats and Exchange Bank dropped to 0-1.

Shelter Insurance trailed briefly against Exchange Bank while giving up five runs in the top half of the first. However it was pretty much all Shelter Insurance after that with six runs in the bottom half of the first, six again in the second and three in the third.

Exchange Bank added four runs in the top half of the third to cut the lead at 12-9 but then surrendered three in the bottom half of the inning.

Belle Chitwood picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin, while Canna Jennings took the loss for Exchange Bank. Chitwood pitched all four innings and struck out four batters while giving up nine runs on seven hits and three walks. Jennings, meanwhile, pitched three innings and allowed 15 runs on 10 hits and 11 walks while striking out three batters.

Lilly Kaullen had three singles to lead all hitters for Shelter Insurance. Kendall Wells finished the game with one single and one double, while Belle Chitwood added two singles, Chloe Palmer with one single and Lily Chitwood and Charleigh Collyott with one RBI each.

For Exchange Bank, Canna Jennings had one single and one home run. Jaida Frye, Mia Dobson, Baylie Bonecutter, Kyndal Schnell and Mariah Finn each had one single.

In the second game, GKC CPAs never trailed in the game against Jennings Premium Meats and led 4-2 after one and 9-5 after two. GKC CPAs also outscored Jennings Premium Meats 5-4 in the third.

Callie Chitwood picked up the win for GKC CPAs, while Lydia Burnett took the loss for Jennings Premium Meats. Chitwood pitched the first two innings and gave up five runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out five. Addison Forbis then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed four runs on one hit and six walks for the save.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Burnett pitched the first inning and surrendered four runs on three walks with one strikeout. Alison Flick then came in and pitched one inning and yielded five runs on five walks. Then, to closeout the game, Korinna Chitwood pitched one inning and issued five runs on two hits and five walks.

Callie Chitwood had one double and Eden Oser one single to lead GKC CPAs.

Jennings Premium Meats was led by Korinna Chitwood with two singles and Lydia Burnett and Alison Flick with one single each.