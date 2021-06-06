QuinlanAgency.com wins big over Rt. B Cafe 21-0 in Cal Ripken Major

QuinlanAgency.com took advantage of Rt. B Cafe not having its full team Saturday in a make up game at the COCOBA ballfield.

While playing with eight players, Rt. B Cafe took it on the chin against QA.com 21-0 in three innings.

In other games on Saturday, Einspahr Construction trailed for only one inning in a 14-2 win over Auto Body Experts. Meanwhile, in the third game, Boonville Ready Mix improved to 8-2 on the season by turning back Huebert Fiberboard 9-2.

QA.com, improving to 4-5 on the season, opened the game with 13 runs in the top half of the first against Rt. B Cafe and then sent seven runs across in the second and one again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Gavin Ridgeway picked up the win for QA.com, while Xander Evans took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 3-7. Ridgeway pitched all three innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Evans, meanwhile, pitched the first inning for Rt. B Cafe and allowed 13 runs on five hits and six walks while striking out three batters. Recko Callaway pitched 1/3 inning in relief, while Bodie White pitched 1 2/3 innings.

QA.com also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 12-2, with Gavin Ridgeway going 3-for-3 with three singles and four RBIs. Gabe Romero-Shelton finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs, while Jaxson Stonecipher added two singles and three RBIs, Elijah Ueligger with two singles and two RBIs, Noah Hackman with two singles and one RBI, Solomon Flippin with one single and one RBI, and Jackson Shelton with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Xander Evans and Dylan McGuire each had one single.

In the second game, Auto Body Experts jumped out on top early with one run in the bottom half of the first to go up 1-0.

However it was pretty much all Einspahr Construction after that with five in the second, three again in the third and six in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Auto Body Experts also tacked on one in the third.

Isiah Kennedy was the winning pitcher in the game for Einspahr Construction, 7-3, while Joseph Reid took the loss for Auto Body Experts, who dropped to 0-10. Kennedy pitched all four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up two runs on three walks. Reid, meanwhile, pitched two innings for Auto Body Experts and issued five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three.

Einspahr Construction also had 13 hits in the game, with Lyle Christy going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run and four RBIs. Bryce Newham had two doubles and three RBIs, while Karson Elbert added two doubles and one RBI, Forge Mackey with two singles and one RBI, Isiah Kennedy with one single and two RBIs, and Blaine Begemann with one single and one RBI.

For Auto Body Experts, Landon Carter and Brenden Perry each had one RBI.

In the third game, Boonville Ready Mix led Huebert Fiberboard from start to finish with two runs in the first, four again in the third and three in the fifth to go up 9-0. Meanwhile, in the top half of the sixth, Huebert Fiberboard plated two runs.

Chase Chamberlain picked up the win on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix, while Sammy Hage took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Chamberlain pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 13 batters while giving up one run on two hits and two walks. Landon Conz then came in and pitched 2/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit and one walk.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Hage pitched three innings and gave up six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Boonville Ready Mix also finished the game with nine hits, with Chase Chamberlain going 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Landon Conz had one single, one triple and two RBIs, while A.J. Massa added a home run and two RBIs, Kaiden Stover with one single and one RBI, and Brennan Alberts, Dylann Clark and Lexi Massey each with one single.

For Huebert Fiberboard, who dropped to 7-3, Sammy Hage went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Ean Wessing had one single and one RBI, while Garrett Reuter added one RBI.