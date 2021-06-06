KWRT, Pilot Grove force three-way tie for first with wins in Junior Babe Ruth

And then there was three.

That’s where the Junior Babe Ruth League stands after the first week with Imhoff’s Appliances, KWRT and Pilot Grove all tied for the league lead at 2-0.

With Imhoff’s Appliance taking the night off in JBR on Thursday, KWRT made it look almost too easy in the first game against Fayette while exploding for 17 runs in the first-three innings for a 17-0 victory. Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Pilot Grove led Central Realty from start to finish for a 8-0 win.

KWRT, who has outscored its first two opponents 27-1 this season, put up some big numbers again with 17 runs on 11 hits.

KWRT also had three pitchers combined for a no-hit shutout in five innings of play.

Needless to say, KWRT wasted no time getting on the score board against Fayette by pushing across seven runs in the first inning and then adding three more in the second and seven in the third.

Caidyn Hazel picked up the win for KWRT, while Mason Sappington took the loss for Fayette. Hazel pitched the first two innings and struck out six batters while giving up just two walks. Kailen Vaca then came in and pitched two innings in relief and recorded three strikeouts. Then, to finish the game, Brooks Poulsen pitched one inning and struck out two batters while walking one.

For Fayette, Sappington pitched 2/3 inning and gave up seven runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. Jayden Shiflett then came in the pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Charles Alexander pitched one inning and struck out two batters.

Ethan Watson was perfect on the night at the plate with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Lawson Edwards and Kailen Vaca each had one single, one double and three RBIs, while Luke Poulsen added one triple and two RBIs, Caidyn Hazel with one double, Bennett Greenhagen and Edrissa Bah-Lamb each with one single, and Brooks Poulsen and Baylor Jackson with one RBI each.

Fayette had no hits in the game.

As for the nightcap, Pilot Grove plated two runs in the first and then sent one run across in the second, two again in the fourth and three in the fifth for its second win of the season.

Levi Jeffries picked up the complete game victory for Pilot Grove, while Garrett Hundley took the loss for Central Realty. In seven innings, Jeffries struck out 14 batters and gave up one hit and two walks. Hundley, meanwhile, pitched the first three innings for Central Realty and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Abram Taylor then came in and pitched three innings in relief and yielded five runs on one hit and six walks while striking out three.

Pilot Grove also had seven hits in the game, with Connor Rhorer going 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI. Hayden Sleeper also had two hits, one of which went for a double. Levi Jeffries doubled and drove in one run, while Alec Schupp and Jefferson Day added one single each and Hank Zeller with two RBIs.

For Central Realty, Jaylyn Patel had the teams only hit with one double.