Glasgow River Rats pick up sweep against Fayette

Glasgow River Rats picked up a pair of wins against Fayette in Babe Ruth 10U softball Friday night at Lions park by the scores of 18-2 and 12-9.

In the first game, GRR led Fayette 6-0 after one and 12-0 after two. Meanwhile, in the top half of the third, Fayette sent across two runs to make it 12-2. However, in the bottom half of the third, GRR plated six more runs to win by the mercy rule.

Kenley Strodtman picked up the win in the circle for GRR, while Julia Young took the loss for Fayette. Strodtman pitched three innings and struck out nine batters while giving up two runs on eight walks. Young, meanwhile, pitched all three innings and allowed 18 runs on 15 hits and nine walks.

Brenna Adams led the hitting attack in the game for GRR with a single, double, home run and two RBIs. Kenley Strodtman and Lydia Friedrich each had three singles and two RBIs, while Finley Olendorf had one single, one double and two RBIs, Kynlee Gerlach added one triple and two RBIs, Emersyn Eads with one double, Addison Goetze with one single and one RBI, and Jaynie Foster and Alliyah Monnig each with one single.

Fayette had no hits in the game.

In the second game, GRR scored six runs in each of the second and third innings of play to record the sweep.

Fayette put up three in the second and six in the third.

Janie Foster was the winning pitcher in the game for GRR, who improved to 2-0, while Tinley Felten took the loss for Fayette, who dropped to 1-2-1 overall. Foster pitched the first-two innings and struck out five batters while giving up three runs on six walks. Brenna Adams then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed six runs on seven walks.

For Fayette, Felten pitched the first-two innings and allowed six runs on one hit and 10 walks while striking out two batters. Kennedy Chew then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued six runs on nine walks.

Kynlee Gerlach had the only hit in the game for GRR, being a single.

Fayette failed to collect a hit in the game.