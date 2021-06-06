Glasgow River Rats double up Boonville Abstract

Glasgow River Rats picked up a pair of wins Thursday night in Babe Ruth 12U softball at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park by beating Boonville Abstract 9-0 and 22-1.

In the first game, Glasgow River Rats put up three runs in each of the first and fourth innings of play and one in the fifth and two in the sixth to beat Boonville Abstract.

Neely picked up the win in the circle for GRR, while Aubrey Ritchie took the loss for Boonville Abstract. Neely pitched all six innings and struck out 15 batters while giving up just one walk. Ritchie, meanwhile, pitched the first five innings for Boonville Abstract and allowed seven runs on three hits and six walks while striking out seven batters.

Elizabeth Eichelberger then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded two runs on two hits and two walks.

GRR also out-hit Boonville Abstract 5-0, with Aly Prentzler going 1-for-4 with one double. Neely Miller had one single and two RBIs, while Riley Olendorff and Paysen Thies each had one single and one RBI, Hailey Monnig with one single and Whitleigh Hammers with one RBI.

In the second game, Boonville Abstract scored the first run in the top half of the first but it was all GRR after that with 10 in the bottom half of the inning and 12 again in the second to win by the mercy rule.

Aynslie Locke was the winning pitcher in the circle for GRR, while Emersyn Comegys took the loss for Boonville Abstract. Lock pitched the first-two innings and gave up one run on two walks while striking out two batters. Aly Prentzler then came in and pitched one inning in relief and recorded one strikeout.

For Boonville Abstract, Emersyn Comegys pitched part of the first and surrendered nine runs on one hit and four walks. Grace Poulsen then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued 13 runs on five hits and five walks while striking out one batter.

GRR also had six hits in the game, with Prentzler going 2-for-3 with one single, one double and three RBIs. Jayden Korte had one double and one RBI, while Riley Olendorff added one single and two RBIs, Tayla Olendorff with one single and one RBI, Aynslie Locke with one single, Hailey Monnig and Paysen Thies each with two RBIs, and Whitleigh Hammers with one RBI.

For Boonville Abstract, Emersyn Comegys had one RBI.