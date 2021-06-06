Fayette Outlaws win 4-1 over American Family

Fayette Outlaws and WK Ford picked up wins in Babe Ruth 8U softball Thursday night at Lions park.

While Fayette Outlaws defeated American Family 4-1 in the first game, WK Ford came back with a 6-3 win over Glasgow River Rats in the nightcap.

Bristol Sunderland led the hitting attack in the game for Fayette Outlaws, who put up two in the first and one run in each of the second and third innings, with three singles. Kierra Boggs finished the game with two singles, while Kynna Dillion added one single and two RBIs, Emmery Andrews and Emma Attkins each with one single and one RBI, and Dixie Degraffenreid with one single.

For American Family, who scored its only run in the top half of the third, Morgan Kughhen had three singles. Ava Gust and Brooklyn Bosma each had two single, while Alana Butler added one double and one RBI, and Ally Franklin, Alanna Roper and Raelyn Kennedy each with one single.

In the second game, WK Ford left little doubt against Glasgow River Rats while leading 4-0 after one and 6-0 after three.

Glasgow River Rats, meanwhile, scored all three runs in the top half of the fourth.

Ava Johnson went 2-for-2 in the game for WK Ford with a single, double and one RBI. Kenna Elbert finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Brielle Rentel added two singles, Genevieve Hamblin with one single and two RBIs, Raylynn Stone with one single and one RBI, and Janie Friedrich, Zoey Bernard and Zoey Imhoff each with one single.

Kynleigh Stricker had two singles to lead all hitters for Glasgow River Rats. Katie Strodtman finished the game with one triple and two RBIs, while Emma Korte had one double and one RBI, and A’ lani Polson, Meredith Wood, Kinzie Beeler and Anistyn Stricker each with one single.