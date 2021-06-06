Einspahr Construction wins 8-4 over Rt. B Cafe, QA.com beats Auto Body Experts

Einspahr Construction did just enough Thursday night in the first game in Cal Ripken Major against Rt. B Cafe for a 8-4 victory.

While improving to 6-3 on the season, Einspahr Construction put up five runs in the first inning and then sent one run across in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings of play against Rt. B Cafe.

Rt. B Cafe, meanwhile, scored all four of its runs in the bottom half of the fourth.

Lyle Christy picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction, while Brayden Viertel took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 3-6. Christy pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up four runs on two hits and two walks. Blaine Begemann then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and walked one batter while striking out one.

For Rt. B Cafe, Viertel pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered seven runs on five hits and five walks while striking out nine. Recko Callaway then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up one run on three walks while striking out one.

Einspahr Construction also had five hits in the game, with Karson Elbert going 1-for-3 with one double. Bryce Newham and Blaine Begemann each had one single and one RBI, while Lyle Christy and Donavon Atkins each had one single, and Weston Rentel with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Josh Solomon had one single and one RBI. Alex Ewings also singled in the game, while Brayden Viertel and Xander Evans each had one RBI.

In the second game, Auto Body Experts gave QuinlanAgency.com everything they could handle and more for the first two innings tied at 2-all.

However, it was pretty much all QA.com after that with four runs in each of the third and fourth innings of play to go up 10-2. Auto Body Experts then came back with two in the fifth to round out the scoring.

Parker LaValley was the winning pitcher in the game for QA.com, 3-5 on the season, while Ledgyr Conrow took the loss for Auto Body Experts, who dropped to 0-9. LaValley pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit and six walks while striking out one batter. Jackson Shelton then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings and issued two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out seven batters.

For Auto Body Experts, Conrow pitched the first three innings and yielded six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Brylan Carter then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued four runs on three hits and two walks.

QA.com also finished the game with eight hits, with Jackson Shelton going 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and three RBIs. Gavin Ridgeway had one single and one double, while Gabe Romero-Shelton added one single and one RBI, Jaxson Stonecipher and Parker LaValley each with one single, Luke Hill with two RBIs and Elijah Ueligger with one RBI.

For Auto Body Experts, Brylan Carter had one double and one RBI while Landon Carter added one single and one RBI.