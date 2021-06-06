Caterpillar goes to 8-0 in Midget League

Boonville Caterpillar remained perfect on the season after beating C&R Market 6-0 in Midget League action Thursday night at Kemper park.

Caterpillar, 8-0 on the season, scored in only two innings against C&R Market, who dropped to 2-6, with four runs in the first and two again in the fourth.

Rhett Townlain picked up the win on the mound for Caterpillar, while Landyn Davis took the loss for C&R Market. Townlain pitched the first two innings and struck out six batters. Colt Babbitt then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed just one walk. Then, to finish the game, Alex Rapp pitched one inning and issued one walk while striking out three batters.

For C&R Market, Davis pitched 2/3 inning and gave up four runs on one hit and six walks while striking out two. Jack Martin pitched part of an inning, followed by Grant Simmons for two innings, Sawyer Teson for one inning and Brooks Rentel for one inning.

Caterpillar also out-hit C&R Market 5-0, with Colt Babbitt going 3-for-3 with three singles. Jackson Cobb and Rhett Townlain each had one single, while Bentley Arterberry and Byron Acton drove in two runs each, and Jake Brooks and Landon Bishop each with one RBI.

C&R Market had no hits in the game.