Bradley Automotive picks up sweep against Pilot Grove, 12-2 and 4-3

Bradley Automotive picked up a sweep against Pilot Grove 12-2 and 4-3 in Cal Ripken Minor Thursday night at the COCOBA ballfield.

In the first game, Bradley Automotive trailed Pilot Grove 2-1 after one inning before rallying with 11 unanswered runs over the next four innings for the win.

Easton Gerding picked up the win in relief for Bradley Automotive, while Tyson Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove. Gerding pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter Grayson Tate and struck out 12 batters. Owen Christy also pitched 2/3 inning in relief with two strikeouts.

For Pilot Grove, Martin pitched the first-three innings and struck out nine batters while giving up five runs on one hit and five walks. Natan Imhoff and Walker Mitchell each pitched one inning in relief.

Bradley Automotive also out-hit Pilot Grove 3-0, with Bradley Bishop going 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Harry Wooldridge added one single and two RBIs, while Easton Gerding drove in one run.

For Pilot Grove, Tyson Martin had one RBI.

In the second game, Bradley Automotive scored all four runs in the first two innings with three in the first and two again in the second. Pilot Grove plated all three of its runs in the bottom half of the second.

Weston Munden picked up the win for Bradley Automotive, 6-4, while Charlie Watring took the loss for Pilot Grove, 3-6. Munden pitched 2/3 inning in relief of starter Bradley Bishop and gave up two runs while striking out two batters. Harry Wooldridge pitched part of the second and allowed one run on one hit and two walks.

For Pilot Grove, Watring pitched 1/3 inning and issued three runs on three walks while striking out one batter. Miles Schuster then came in and pitched one inning and allowed one run on two walks while striking out three batters.

Bradley Automotive had no hits in the game, while Pilot Grove had one hit with Natan Imhoff going 1-for-1 with a single and one RBI. Lucas Watring also drove in one run.