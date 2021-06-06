Autowork Experts beats Monteer Plants & Baskets in 6U

Autowork Experts opened the 2021 season in winning fashion Saturday in Babe Ruth 6U softball at Lions park by beating Monteer Plants & Baskets 6-3.

Playing only two innings, Autowork Experts outscored Monteer Plants & Baskets 3-2 in the first and 3-1 in the second for the win.

McKynlee Payne led the hitting attack in the game for Autowork Experts with a single, double and three RBIs.

Elysia Gonzalez finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Zoey Kraus and Ella Arterberry added two singles, Sammie Brengarth with one single and one RBI and Paisley Nolte and Emerson Wassmann each with one single.

For Monteer Plants & Baskets, 0-1, Harley Wassmann went 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs.

Savannah Hallowell finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Emma Kraus and Emryn Crawford added two singles, and Reagan Ronnfeldt, Lillian Traube and Danielle Brengarth each with one single.

Autowork Experts and Monteer Plants & Baskets will play again on Saturday, June 12 at Lions park, starting at 10 a.m.