Tint Shop overpowers Fayette 10U 16-1 in Minor

Tint Shop beat Fayette 10U in every facet of the game for a 16-1 win Monday night in Cal Ripken Minor at the COCOBA ballfield at Harley park.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed improved to 9-0 on the season by blanking Central Realty 3-0.

Tint Shop, 4-5 on the season, opened its half of the first inning with three runs and then sent five runs across in the second and eight again in the third. Fayette scored its only run of the ball game in the top half of the first.

P.J. Ash was the pitcher of record in the game for Tint Shop, while Chase Vandelicht took the loss for Fayette 10U. Ash pitched the first-two innings and gave up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Vandelicht, meanwhile, pitched two innings and allowed 10 runs on six hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

Tint Shop also out-hit Fayette 10-2, with Quincy Hobbs going 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and three RBIs. Jaxon Murphy had one single, one double and one RBI, while Xavier Cantrell added two singles and two RBIs, Bentley Stephens with one double and one RBI, and Tallin Kempf, Rylee Davis each with one single and two RBIs.

For Fayette 10U, Pryncton Maddex and Caleb Busker each had one single while Justin Kunze added one RBI.

In the second game, Axis Seed scored in only two innings with two in the third and one again in the sixth to beat Central Realty.

Thomas Schuster picked up the complete-game victory for Axis Seed, while Waylon Monteer took the loss for Central Realty. Schuster pitched six innings and struck out nine batters while giving up three hits.

Axis Seed also finished the game with six hits, with Kade Watring going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Bryton Scott, Corbin Jackson and Hayden Dixon each had one single.

For Central Realty, who dropped to 6-4, Jesse Peterson, Keylen Roper and Braxton Meyers each had one single.