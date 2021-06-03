Tint Shop, Central Realty split DH in Minor

Tint Shop and Central Realty split a doubleheader Wednesday night in Cal Ripken Minor at the COCOBA ballfield.

Tint Shop won the first game 6-5, while Central Realty took the shortened game in the nightcap 7-6.

Tint Shop, 5-5 on the season, trailed Central Realty 1-0 after two innings but rallied back with three in the top half of the third and one again in the fourth to go up 4-1. Meanwhile, after Central Realty plated two more runs in its half of the fourth to make it 4-3, Tint Shop came back and added two more in the top half of the fifth to push the lead to 6-3. Central Realty made it close after that with one in the bottom half of the fifth and one in the sixth.

Quincy Hobbs picked up the win on the mound for Tint Shop, while Jonah Bishop took the loss for Central Realty. Hobbs pitched four innings in relief of starter P.J. Ash and gave up four runs on five hits while striking out nine batters. Bishop, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Xavier Cantrell and Quincy Hobbs each had one single, one double and one RBI to lead all hitters for Tint Shop. Jaxon Murphy finished the game with one single and one double. Dawson Huttenstine drove in one run.

For Central Realty, Waylon Monteer had two doubles and one RBI. Jonah Bishop added two singles and two RBIs, while Keylen Roper contributed two singles and Alexander Eichelberger and Zach Felten each with one single.

In the shortened game, Central Realty jumped out on top with three runs in the bottom half of the first only to have Tint Shop add three in the top half of the second. Then, after Central Realty plated two in the bottom half of the second to go up 5-3, Tint Shop came back and added three in the third to make it 6-5. Central Realty had the last at bat, though, and made the most of the opportunity with two runs in the bottom half of the third for the win.

Alexander Eichelberger was the pitcher of record in the game for Central Realty, while Jaxon Murphy took the loss for Tint Shop. Eichelberger pitched 1/3 inning in relief and gave up three runs on five walks. Murphy, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning and allowed one run on one walk with one strikeout.

Waylon Monteer went 2-for-2 in the game for Central Realty with a single, triple and one RBI. Jonah Bishop had one single and one RBI, while Zach Felten, Jax Storm and Kale West added one RBI each.

For Tint Shop, Rylee Davis doubled in the game while Quincy Hobbs had one single and four RBIs. John Traub added one single and one RBI, while P.J. Ash had one single.