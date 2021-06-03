Pilot Grove blanks American Family 12-0 in Babe Ruth 8U softball,

Pilot Grove’s 8U softball team scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating American Family 12-0 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Wednesday night at Lions park.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Glasgow River Rats and WK Ford played to a 6-6 tie.

Pilot Grove scored in every inning against American Family and led 4-0 after one, 6-0 after two and 8-0 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Pilot Grove tacked on four more runs to win by the run rule.

Willa Wolfe led the hitting attack in the game for Pilot Grove with four singles and one RBI. Emma Wolfe, Kailey Kivett, Aria Kliethermes, Alison Wolfe each had three singles and two RBIs, while Bailey Durnham added three singles and one RBI, Sophie George with two singles and one RBI, Lila Imhoff with one single and one RBI and Charlie Hubach and Tora Shay with one single each.

For American Family, Brooklyn Bosma and Taylee Ginter each had one single.

In the second game, WK Ford jumped out early with four runs in the first inning only to have Glasgow River Rats rally back with five in the top half of the second to go up 5-4. Then, after WK Ford tied the game at 5-all with one run in its half of the second, the two teams traded runs in the next-two innings.

Genevieve Hamblen had two singles and two RBIs in the game for WK Ford. Kenna Elbert finished the game with a single and a double, while Janie Friedrich and Mikayla Bohlken added two singles each, Ava Johnson and Raylann Stone each with one single and one RBI, Riley Bulen and Zoey Bernard with one single each, and Brielle Rentel with one RBI.

For Glasgow River Rats, Katie Strodtman finished the game with one single, one double and two RBIs. Alani Polson, Meredian Wood, Kynleigh Strick, Emma Korte and Breck Aholt each had two singles, while Brylee Adams added one single.