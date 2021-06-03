Pilot Grove beats C&R Market 7-2 in Midget League

Pilot Grove’s 8U baseball team evened its season record to 4-4 by beating C&R Market 7-2 Wednesday night in Pilot Grove.

Pilot Grove also won the shortened game in the nightcap 3-1.

In the first game, Pilot Grove scored all seven runs in the first-two innings with two in the first and five again in the second. C&R Market, meanwhile, scored both of its runs in the top half of the first.

Emmett Waller picked up the win in relief for Pilot Grove, while William Felten took the loss for C&R Market. Waller pitched two innings and struck out six batters while giving up just one walk. Felten, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning and allowed five runs on one hit and six walks while striking out one batter.

Korbin Ruffel and Emmett Waller each had one single and one RBI to lead all hitters for Pilot Grove. Heath Fenical drove in two runs, while Dean Martin, Grayson Mayfield and Gabriel Blank added one RBI each.

For C&R Market, Brooks Rentel and Easton Lenz each drove in one run.

In the shortened game, Pilot Grove put up all three runs in the bottom half of the first while C&R Market scored one run in the top half of the second.

Grayson Mayfield was the winning pitcher in the game for Pilot Grove, while Brady Acton took the loss for C&R Market. Mayfield pitched 2/3 inning and gave up one run on three walks while striking out one batter. Acton, meanwhile, pitched part of the first and allowed three runs on six walks.

Lucas Stewart started the game for Pilot Grove and pitched part of the first and walked two batters. Korbin Ruffel then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out two batters while walking one. Then, after Mayfield, Heath Fenical pitched 1/3 inning and issued one walk with one strikeout.

For C&R Market, Grant Simmons pitched part of an inning and had no runs, no hits and no walks.

Neither team had a hit in the ball game. Gabriel Blank and Grayson Mayfield each drove in one run. For C&R Market, Jack Martin had one RBI.