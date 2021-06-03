Imhoff’s Appliances goes to 2-0, KWRT wins opener in Jr. Babe Ruth

Imhoff’s Appliances became the first team to hit the 2-0 mark in Junior Babe Ruth Wednesday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

After beating Glasgow 6-0 in the season opener on Tuesday, Imhoff’s Appliances came back and won 7-3 in the first game Wednesday gainst Prairie Home.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, KWRT won its season opener against Glasgow 10-1.

Imhoff’s Appliances never trailed in the game against Prairie Home and led 1-0 after two, 2-1 after three and 4-1 after four. Imhoff’s Appliances also plated one in the fifth and two again in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Prairie Home scored its runs in three different innings with one in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Shane Chamberlain picked up the win on the mound for Imhoff’s Appliances, while Jackson Pitts took the loss for Prairie Home, 0-1. Chamberlain pitched three innings and struck out six batters while giving up one run on two walks. Pitts, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and three walks.

Imhoff’s Appliances also out-hit Prairie Home 8-3, with Jacob Wade going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Chamberlain also doubled in the game, while Evan Bishop and Camrin Massey added one single and one RBI, and Ziaha Evans, Tyson White and Peyton Monteer each with one single.

For Prairie Home, Layne Brandes doubled and drove in one run. Layndon Sells had one single and one RBI, while Wyatt Case added one single.

In the second game, KWRT scored in every inning with one in the first, five in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth.

Glasgow scored its only run of the ball game in the top half of the second to tie the game at 1-all.

Luke Poulsen was the pitcher of record in the game for KWRT, while Nathan Prentzler took the loss for Glasgow. Poulsen pitched the first-three innings and struck out four batters while giving up one run on one hit and four walks. Prentzler, meanwhile, pitched 3 2/3 innings and issued 10 runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out six.

KWRT also finished the game with six hits, with Caidyn Hazel going 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBIs. Ethan Watson had one double and four RBIs, while Lawson Edwards and Brooks Poulsen added one single and one RBI and Edrissa Bah-Lamb and Luke Poulsen each with one single.

For Glasgow, AJ Westhues and Nathan Prentzler each had one single. Colton Boss drove in one run.

On Tuesday, Imhoff’s Appliances opened the game with three runs in the first and then added one in the second and two again in the third to beat Glasgow 6-0.

Evan Bishop was the winning pitcher in the game for Imhoff’s Appliances, while Deklen Himmelberg took the loss for Glasgow. Bishop pitched the first-five innings and struck out eight batters while giving up one hit and three walks. Himmelberg, meanwhile, pitched six innings and allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Ziaha Evans had two hits in the game for Imhoff’s Appliances, one being a double, and drove in one run. Tyson White and Shane Chamberlain each had one single and one RBI, while Shawn Beach-Reasons, Henry Rohrbach and Camrin Massey added one single each. Lance Haynes and Evan Bishop also drove in one run.

In the second game, BTC Bank led Pilot Grove 3-0 after 1 1/2 innings but it was all Pilot Grove after that with two in the bottom half of the second, three again in the fourth and seven in the fifth for a 12-3 victory.

Hayden Sleeper picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Luis Green took the loss for BTC Bank. Sleeper pitched four innings in relief and struck out eight batters while giving up five hits and two walks. Green, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings for BTC Bank and allowed seven runs on three hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Hayden Sleeper also had two singles and three RBIs to lead all hitters for Pilot Grove. Waylan Christy finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Hank Zeller and Brady Blank added one single.

For BTC Bank, 0-1, Xavier Flippin had two singles while Lucas Schuster, Bentley Turner, Jake Pickens and Clayton Schuster added one single each.