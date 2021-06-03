Huebert Fiberboard, Boonville Ready Mix win in Major

Huebert Fiberboard and Boonville Ready Mix each improved to 7-2 in Cal Ripken Major Wednesday night at the high school ballfield.

While Huebert Fiberboard beat QuinlanAgency.com 12-5, Boonville Ready Mix won 16-6 over Auto Body Experts.

Huebert Fiberboard never trailed in the game against QA.com and led 5-0 after one, 6-2 after two and 8-2 after three. Huebert Fiberboard also outscored QA.com 4-2 in the fourth.

Hayden Sandbothe picked up the win for Huebert Fiberboard, while Jaxson Stonecipher took the loss for QA.com, 2-5. Sandbothe pitched three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up two runs on three hits and three walks. Stonecipher, meanwhile, pitched two innings and gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit QA.com 10-3, with Reece Townlain going 2-for-3 with one single and one double. Bryson Welch and Ean Wessing also had two singles and two RBIs each, while Hayden Sandbothe added one double and one RBI, Sammy Hage with one single and two RBIs and Garrett Reuter and Keaton Reuter each with one single.

For QA.com, Gabe Romero-Shelton had two singles. Jaxson Stonecipher added one single, while Jackson Shelton drove in one run.

In the nightcap, Boonville Ready Mix led Auto Body Experts 3-0 after one and 4-2 after two. Meanwhile, after Auto Body Experts added one run in the fourth, Boonville Ready Mix came back and tacked on four in the fifth and eight in the sixth to go up 16-3.

Dylann Clark was the winning pitcher in the game for BRM, while Landon Carter took the loss for Auto Body Experts, 0-8. Clark pitched five innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up three runs on two hits and four walks. Carter, meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Auto Body Experts 12-2, with Landon Conz going 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Dylann Clark finished the game with two singles and two RBIs, while Chase Chamberlain added one triple and two RBIs, A.J. Massa with one double, Brennan Alberts with one single and two RBIs, Zachary Rehmer and Lexi Massey each with one single and one RBI and Kaiden Stover, Aiden Schueler and Brett Griffin each with one single.

For Auto Body Experts, Brylan Carter went 2-for-2 with two singles while Jett Storm drove in one run.

Make up games on Saturday has QuinlanAgency.com playing Rt. B Cafe at 10 a.m., followed by Einspahr Construction versus Auto Body Experts at 12 noon and Huebert Fiberboard versus Boonville Ready Mix at 2 p.m.

Note: Cal Ripken President Michael Watts said there’s already a special rule for extra pitches available but coaches still have to be aware of the rest periods.