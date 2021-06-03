Custom Weatherproofing holds off Creek Side Photograph in 16U

Custom Weatherproofing had a battle on its hands Wednesday night against Creek Side Photography in Babe Ruth 16U softball at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

Although Custom Weatherproofing wound up winning 14-9, they led by only one (9-8) after two complete innings before outscoring Creek Side Photography 5-1 in the third inning.

In the nightcap, Workshop Wonders defeated Jamestown in another close game 10-7.

Custom Weatherproofing never trailed in the game against Creek Side Photography while leading 4-1 after one, 9-8 after two and 14-9 after three.

Rachel Massa picked up the win in the circle for Custom Weatherproofing, while Mabry Caton took the loss for Creek Side Photography. Massa pitched one inning and gave up one run on one walk. Caroline Rhode then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed seven runs on three hits and three walks. Then, to finish the game, Peyton Nolte pitched one inning and issued one run on one hit and four walks.

For Creek Side Photography, Caton pitched the first-three innings and surrendered 14 runs on nine hits and seven walks while striking out four batters.

Kaitlyn Divine and Alyss Gross each had one single and one triple to lead all hitters for Custom Weatherproofing. Claire Rentel finished the game with one single, one double and two RBIs, while Cora Thompson added one double and two RBIs, Rachel Massa and Caroline Rhode each with one single and one RBI, and Mia Hatter with two RBIs.

For Creek Side Photography, Mylie Edwards went 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Shelby Munden finished the game with one triple and two RBIs while Mabry Caton added one double and two RBIs and Grace Peterson with one RBI.

In the nightcap Jamestown jumped out early with three runs in the first inning only to have Workshop Wonders come roaring back with six in the second inning to go up 6-3.

From there, Jamestown added another run in the third while Workshop Wonders plated four in the top half of the fifth to make it 10-4. Jamestown then came back with three in the bottom half of the inning to end the scoring.

Mattie Wells picked up the win in the circle for Workshop Wonders while Paige Cook took the loss for Jamestown. Wells pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up seven runs on 11 hits. Paige Cook started the game for Jamestown and allowed six runs on one hit and five walks while striking out three batters in 1 2/3 innings. Ginna Meisenheimer then came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief and issued four runs on two hits and five walks while striking out six batters.

Workshop Wonders had only three hits in the game with Mattie Wells going 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs. Alyssa Gross and Kaylee Biesemeyer each had one single, while Cheyenne Thurman, Nalea Hoff and Brooklyn Brown each had one RBI.

For Jamestown, Madison Haldiman had one single, one triple and three RBIs. Trinity Paulsen had one single and one triple, while Paige Cook added one single, one double and two RBIs, Ginna Meisenheimer with two singles, Emma Baepler with one single and one RBI, Olivia Oerly and Brienna Crider with one single and Kylie Allen with one RBI.