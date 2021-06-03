Class 2 District 5 All-District Soccer Team

Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News

First Team

Annika Holtorf, Oak Grove

Jordan Hall, Oak Grove

Meredith Forthofer, Oak Grove

Audrey Forthofer, Oak Grove

Destiny Valentine, Oak Grove

Samantha Poehlmann, Father Tolton

Tess Holtmeyer, Father Tolton

Lainey Maddix, Father Tolton

Macie Parmer, Father Tolton

Graci Gebhardt, Kirksville

Kelsey Bird, Kirksville

Lorelai Burch, Odessa

Leigha Hadlock, Odessa

Kiki Simic, Marshall

Olivia Gholson, Boonville

Sophia Boggan, Moberly

Honorable-Mention

Peyton Coffman, Oak Grove

Kenzie Baxley, Oak Grove

Audrey Rege, Father Tolton

Rachel Tipton, Father Tolton

Rileigh McLain, Kirksville

Faith Rourke, Kirksville

Alexis Bennetzen, Odessa

Jadyn Brewe, Odessa

Vanessa Reyes, Marshall

Allie Schulte, Marshall

Laine Ross, Moberly

Kennedy Messer, Moberly