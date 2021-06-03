Class 2 District 5 All-District Soccer Team
Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News
First Team
Annika Holtorf, Oak Grove
Jordan Hall, Oak Grove
Meredith Forthofer, Oak Grove
Audrey Forthofer, Oak Grove
Destiny Valentine, Oak Grove
Samantha Poehlmann, Father Tolton
Tess Holtmeyer, Father Tolton
Lainey Maddix, Father Tolton
Macie Parmer, Father Tolton
Graci Gebhardt, Kirksville
Kelsey Bird, Kirksville
Lorelai Burch, Odessa
Leigha Hadlock, Odessa
Kiki Simic, Marshall
Olivia Gholson, Boonville
Sophia Boggan, Moberly
Honorable-Mention
Peyton Coffman, Oak Grove
Kenzie Baxley, Oak Grove
Audrey Rege, Father Tolton
Rachel Tipton, Father Tolton
Rileigh McLain, Kirksville
Faith Rourke, Kirksville
Alexis Bennetzen, Odessa
Jadyn Brewe, Odessa
Vanessa Reyes, Marshall
Allie Schulte, Marshall
Laine Ross, Moberly
Kennedy Messer, Moberly