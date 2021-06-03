Axis Seed pulls away against Bradley Automotive, wins 23-2

Axis Seed put a nail in the coffin early Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Bradley Automotive in the first game 23-2 in three innings.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Pilot Grove 10U edged Fayette 10U in a close game 17-15.

Axis Seed, improving to 10-0 on the season, had its hands full early on against Bradley Automotive while leading by just two (4-2) after one and 7-2 after two. However, in the third inning, Axis Seed exploded for 16 runs to win by the mercy rule.

Kade Watring picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed, while Owen Christy took the loss for Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 5-4. Watring pitched all three innings and gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters. Christy, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings for Bradley Automotive and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks. Bradley Automotive used a total of five pitchers in the game.

Axis Seed also out-hit Bradley Automotive 9-1, with Kade Watring going 2-for-3 with one single, one triple and two RBIs. Kyran Turner and Thomas Schuster each had one single, one double and three RBIs, while Corbin Jackson added two singles and two RBIs, Bryton Scott with one single and two RBIs, Jack Dwyer with two RBIs and Sam Thacher, Blake England, Hayden Dixon, Thomas Farr and Levi Gholson each with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 5-4, Weston Munden had the only hit with one single.

In the second game, Fayette 10U led Pilot Grove 10U 9-4 after three but then surrendered three in the fourth and 10 in the fifth to trail 17-9. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Fayette rallied back with six runs to cut the lead back to two.

Lucas Watring picked up the win in relief for Pilot Grove, while Caleb Busker took the loss for Fayette. Watring pitched one inning in relief and gave up six runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters. Busker, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning in relief for Fayette and allowed seven runs on three hits and four walks.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Fayette 8-6, with Tyson Martin going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Charlie Watring had two singles and one RBI, while Lucas Watring added one double and two RBIs, Kody Fenical and Natan Imhoff each with one single and one RBI, Peyton Harriman with one single and Colton Hodges and Jackson Inskeep each with one RBI.

For Fayette 10U, Justin Kunze went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Pryncton Maddex had two singles and three RBIs, while Sawyer Asbury added one double and two RBIs, Caleb Busker with one single and one RBI and Drew Vandelicht and Morgan Campbell with one RBI each.

Huebert Fiberboard surges past Rt. B Cafe 14-5 in Minor

Huebert Fiberboard had its hands full for one inning Monday night against Rt. B Cafe while playing to a 3-3 tie.

However, after the first frame, Huebert Fiberboard took control of the game by outscoring Rt. B 11-2 the rest of the way for a 14-5 victory.

In the second game, Einspahr Construction won in exciting fashion by rallying with the winning run in the bottom half of the fifth to beat Boonville Ready Mix 7-6.

Huebert Fiberboard improved to 6-2 on the season, while Rt. B Cafe fell to 3-5.

Sammy Hage picked up the win on the mound for Huebert Fiberboard, while Josh Solomon took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Hage pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up four runs on four hits and two walks. Solomon, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Huebert Fiberboard, who also out-hit Rt B Cafe 10-6, scored in all but one inning and put up four in the second, one in the third, two again in the fourth and four in the sixth. Rt. B Cafe plated three runs in the first, one in the third and one in the fifth.

Braylon Banuet had three hits to lead all hitters for Huebert Fiberboard with one single, two doubles and two RBIs. Hage finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Layne Rapp added one double and one RBI, Hayden Sandbothe, Ean Wessing, Gabe Stone and Athen Briggs each with one single, and Garrett Reuter and Keaton Reuter each with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Brayden Viertel had two doubles. Dylan McGuire added one double and two RBIs, while Xander Evans had one single and one RBI and Alex Ewings and Josh Solomon with one single each.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix led 4-2 after 2 1/2 but then surrendered four runs in the bottom half of the third and one again in the fifth to suffer the loss. Boonville Ready Mix had tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth before giving up the winning run in the bottom half of the frame.

Weston Rentel picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Karson Elbert for Einspahr Construction, who improved to 5-3, while Chase Chamberlain took the loss in relief for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 6-2. Rentel pitched three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up two runs on two hits and four walks. Chamberlain, meanwhile, pitched two innings and issued one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

Einspahr Construction also won the hitting battle against Boonville Ready Mix 5-4, with Bryce Newham going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Blaine Begemann had one single and two RBIs, while Donavon Atkins added one single and one RBI.

For BRM, Landon Conz had one single and drove in three runs. Dylann Clark added one single and one RBI, while Brennan Alberts and Kaiden Stover finished the game with one single each.