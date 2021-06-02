Show-Me Home State Inspections topples Citizen’s Community Bank 8-2 in 10U

Kendall Hodges and Bella Hicks each had one single, one double and three RBIs as Show-Me Home State Inspections defeated Citizen’s Community Bank 8-2 Tuesday night at Lions park.

Show-Me Home State Inspections, 2-0-1 on the season, scored in only two innings against CCB but that’s all it took while putting up four runs in each of the first and third innings of play. CCB, meanwhile, scored both of its runs in the top half of the first.

Maddy Robertson picked up the win in the circle for Show-Me Home State Inspections, while Kerrigan Traube took the loss for CCB, who dropped to 0-3. Robertson pitched the first-two innings and struck out three batters while giving up just two runs on four hits. Traube, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for CCB and allowed eight runs on 10 hits with one strikeout.

Kylee Fizer and Emmah Franklin also had two hits each in the game, all being singles. Avery Schrick finished the game with one double and two RBIs, while Maddy Robertson and Abri Shay added one single each.

For CCB, Carly Robb and Addy Vollrath each had one single and one RBI while Destiny Hawkins, Becca Kateman and Abby Davis had one single apiece.

Show-Me Home State Inspections blanks Citizen’s Community Bank 5-0 in 10U

Show-Me State Home Inspections scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating Citizen’s Community Bank 5-0 in Babe Ruth 10U softball Monday night at Lions park.

Show-Me State Home Inspections, 1-0-1 on the season, scored all five runs in just two innings with three in the first and two again in the third.

Maddy Robertson picked up the win in the circle for Show-Me State Home Inspections, while Zoey Little took the loss for CCB, who dropped to 0-2. Robertson pitched the first-three innings and struck out two batters while giving up no runs on three hits. Little, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out one batter.

Avery Schrick had two singles and one RBI to lead all hitters in the game for Show-Me State Home Inspections. Emma Franklin also had two singles in the game, while Maddy Robertson added one double and three RBIs, Kendall Hodges with one single and one RBI and Grace King and Bella Hicks each with one single.

Carly Robb, Destiny Hawkins and Zoey Little each had one single in the game for CCB.