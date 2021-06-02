Rick Ball Auto Group, Pilot Grove split in Midget

Rick Ball Auto Group won for only the second time this season in Midget League action by winning the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night in Pilot Grove 8-4.

Pilot Grove picked up the win in the shortened game against Rick Ball 4-3.

In the first game, Rick Ball and Pilot Grove were tied at 4-all after three complete innings. However, in the top half of the fourth, Rick Ball came back and tacked on four more runs to record the victory.

Radley Ball picked up the win in relief for Rick Ball, while Garrett Hodges took the loss for Pilot Grove. Ball pitched two innings in relief of starter Breyden Keys and gave up three runs on six walks while striking out six batters. Hodges, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed four runs on one hit and six walks while striking out two batters.

Ball also had both of Rick Ball’s hits in the game with a single, double and two RBIs. Sterling Norbury and Logan Baysinger each drove in two runs, while Noah Mathis and Dra-Venn Jones added one RBI each.

For Pilot Grove, Emmett Waller went 1-for-1 with one double and one RBI. Grayson Mayfield and Jayce Kelly each had one single, while Korbin Ruffel, Garrett Hodges and Heath Fenical added one RBI each.

In the second game, which consisted of only two innings, Rick Ball led Pilot Grove 3-1 after the first inning but then surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the second to suffer the loss.

Braylen Brown picked up the win for Pilot Grove, 3-4, while Sterling Norbury took the loss for Rick Ball, 2-6. Brown pitched one inning in relief and struck out three batters while giving up one hit and two walks. Norbury, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one batter.

Emmett Waller led the hitting attack in the game for Pilot Grove with one double and one RBI. Weslee Vollmer, Braylen Brown and Korbin Ruffel each had one RBI.

For Rick Ball Auto Group, David Briggs doubled and drove in two runs. Logan Baysinger added one single and one RBI, while Radley Ball had one single.

Caterpillar goes to 7-0 in Midget League

Boonville Caterpillar remained perfect on the season Monday night in Midget League action at Kemper park by beating Rick Ball Auto Group 14-3.

Caterpillar, 7-0 on the season, scored in every inning against Rick Ball and led 6-0 after one and 12-3 after two before putting up two more runs in the third.

Colt Babbitt picked up the win for Caterpillar, while Noah Mathis took the loss for Rick Ball. Babbitt pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out four batters while giving up three runs on five walks. Mathis, meanwhile, pitched part of the first and allowed six runs on one hit and eight walks.

Caterpillar also finished the game with three hits, with Babbitt going 2-for-2 with two singles. Alex Rapp doubled in the game, while Byron Acton, Landon Bishop, Bentley Arterberry, Teel Kenney and Jake Brooks each had two RBIs.

For Rick Ball, who dropped to 1-6, Logan Baysinger had the only hit with one single. Miles Hilgedick and Breyden Keys each had one RBI.