Huebert Fiberboard surges past Rt. B Cafe 14-5 in Minor

Huebert Fiberboard had its hands full for one inning Monday night against Rt. B Cafe while playing to a 3-3 tie.

However, after the first frame, Huebert Fiberboard took control of the game by outscoring Rt. B 11-2 the rest of the way for a 14-5 victory.

In the second game, Einspahr Construction won in exciting fashion by rallying with the winning run in the bottom half of the fifth to beat Boonville Ready Mix 7-6.

Huebert Fiberboard improved to 6-2 on the season, while Rt. B Cafe fell to 3-5.

Sammy Hage picked up the win on the mound for Huebert Fiberboard, while Josh Solomon took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Hage pitched the first-three innings and struck out six batters while giving up four runs on four hits and two walks. Solomon, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Huebert Fiberboard, who also out-hit Rt B Cafe 10-6, scored in all but one inning and put up four in the second, one in the third, two again in the fourth and four in the sixth. Rt. B Cafe plated three runs in the first, one in the third and one in the fifth.

Braylon Banuet had three hits to lead all hitters for Huebert Fiberboard with one single, two doubles and two RBIs. Hage finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Layne Rapp added one double and one RBI, Hayden Sandbothe, Ean Wessing, Gabe Stone and Athen Briggs each with one single, and Garrett Reuter and Keaton Reuter each with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Brayden Viertel had two doubles. Dylan McGuire added one double and two RBIs, while Xander Evans had one single and one RBI and Alex Ewings and Josh Solomon with one single each.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix led 4-2 after 2 1/2 but then surrendered four runs in the bottom half of the third and one again in the fifth to suffer the loss. Boonville Ready Mix had tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth before giving up the winning run in the bottom half of the frame.

Weston Rentel picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Karson Elbert for Einspahr Construction, who improved to 5-3, while Chase Chamberlain took the loss in relief for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 6-2. Rentel pitched three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up two runs on two hits and four walks. Chamberlain, meanwhile, pitched two innings and issued one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

Einspahr Construction also won the hitting battle against Boonville Ready Mix 5-4, with Bryce Newham going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Blaine Begemann had one single and two RBIs, while Donavon Atkins added one single and one RBI.

For BRM, Landon Conz had one single and drove in three runs. Dylann Clark added one single and one RBI, while Brennan Alberts and Kaiden Stover finished the game with one single each.

Tint Shop overpowers Fayette 10U, 16-1

Tint Shop beat Fayette 10U in every facet of the game for a 16-1 win Monday night in Cal Ripken Minor at the COCOBA ballfield at Harley park.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed improved to 9-0 on the season by blanking Central Realty 3-0.

Tint Shop, 4-5 on the season, opened its half of the first inning with three runs and then sent five runs across in the second and eight again in the third. Fayette scored its only run of the ball game in the top half of the first.

P.J. Ash was the pitcher of record in the game for Tint Shop, while Chase Vandelicht took the loss for Fayette 10U. Ash pitched the first-two innings and gave up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters. Vandelicht, meanwhile, pitched two innings and allowed 10 runs on six hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

Tint Shop also out-hit Fayette 10-2, with Quincy Hobbs going 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and three RBIs. Jaxon Murphy had one single, one double and one RBI, while Xavier Cantrell added two singles and two RBIs, Bentley Stephens with one double and one RBI, and Tallin Kempf, Rylee Davis each with one single and two RBIs.

For Fayette 10U, Pryncton Maddex and Caleb Busker each had one single while Justin Kunze added one RBI.

In the second game, Axis Seed scored in only two innings with two in the third and one again in the sixth to beat Central Realty.

Thomas Schuster picked up the complete-game victory for Axis Seed, while Waylon Monteer took the loss for Central Realty. Schuster pitched six innings and struck out nine batters while giving up three hits. Monteer, meanwhile, pitched 3 2/3 innings and issued two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Axis Seed also finished the game with six hits, with Kade Watring going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Bryton Scott, Corbin Jackson and Hayden Dixon each had one single.

For Central Realty, who dropped to 6-4, Jesse Peterson, Keylen Roper and Braxton Meyers each had one single.