Creek Side Photography picks up sweep against Jamestown in 16U

Creek Side Photography picked up a sweep in Babe Ruth 16U softball Monday night by beating Jamestown 14-3 and 11-3.

Creek Side Photography trailed briefly in Game 1 as Jamestown took a 2-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings. However it was pretty much Creek Side Photography the rest of the way with 12 runs in the bottom half of the second and two again in the third to go up 14-2. Jamestown then scored one run in the fourth to complete the scoring.

Hailey Platt picked up the win in the circle for Creek Side Photography, while Paige Cook took the loss for Jamestown. Platt struck out 10 batters in five innings and gave up just one hit and three walks. Cook, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one batter.

Creek Side Photography also out-hit Jamestown 7-1, with Kaila Dillender going 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Grace Peterson also had two hits and two RBIs, while Lexi Lane added one double and one RBI, Shelby Munden with one single and two RBIs, Mylie Edwards with one single and one RBI, Mabry Caton with two RBIs and Kate Hutchison and Hailey Platt each with one RBI.

For Jamestown, Trinity Paulsen doubled while Michelle Sedgwick added one RBI.

In the nightcap, Creek Side Photography led Jamestown from start to finish while exploding for five runs in the first and three in each of the second and third innings of play.

Jamestown scored its only run in the bottom half of the third.

Mylie Edwards picked up the win for Creek Side Photography, while Kylie Allen took the loss for Jamestown. Edwards pitched two innings and issued three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two. Allen, meanwhile, pitched one inning for Jamestown and surrendered five runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one batter.

For Creek Side Photography, Grace Peterson had two singles and one RBI. Mabry Caton added two singles, while Shelby Munden and Kaila Dillender had one single and two RBIs each.

For Jamestown, Trinity Paulsen went 1-for-2 with one double and one RBI. Paige Shelton also doubled, while Mckinzie Price drove in one run.