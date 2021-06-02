Boonville Abstract, Glasgow River Rats prevail in 12U softball

Boonville Abstract and Glasgow River Rats picked up wins in Babe Ruth 12U softball Tuesday night at Bill Simmons Field at Rolling Hills park.

In the first game, Boonville Abstract held off a rally by Rick Ball for a 14-10 victory. Meanwhile, in the second game, Glasgow River Rats defeated State Farm 15-1.

Boonville Abstract trailed only once in the game against Rick Ball, who took a 3-0 after 1/2 inning. Boonville Abstract never trailed after that while pushing across 12 runs in the bottom half of the first and one run in each of the second and third innings of play.

Rick Ball didn’t go down without a fight, though. After adding one run in the second, Rick Ball came back and tacked on two more in the third and four in the fourth to cut the lead back to four.

Grace Poulsen picked up the win in the circle for Boonville Abstract, while Reece Ball took the loss for Rick Ball. Poulsen pitched all four innings and gave up 10 runs on four hits and eight walks while striking out five. Ball, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed 12 runs on two hits and 10 walks while striking out one batter. Phoenix Cantrell then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and issued two runs on one hit and five walks while striking out two batters.

Elizabeth Eichelberger went 1-for-3 in the game for Boonville Abstract with one single and one RBI. Anna Wolfe and Catherine Schuster each had one single.

For Rick Ball, Milly Waller had one single and two RBIs. Katie Pfefferman and Phoenix Cantrell each had one single and one RBI, while Braylyn Payne added one single and Kynna Knapheide with one RBI.

In the second game, Glasgow River Rats broke out the bats early with 11 runs in the bottom half of the first and four again in the second to make it 15-0.

State Farm, meanwhile, scored its only run in the top half of the third.

Locke was the winning pitcher in the circle for Glasgow River Rats, while Karrman Leonard took the loss for State Farm. Locke pitched all four innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up one run on one walk. Leonard, meanwhile, pitched three innings for State Farm and allowed 15 runs on 13 hits.

Glasgow River Rats also out-hit State Farm 13-0, with T. Olendorff going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and four RBIs. H. Monnig finished the game with a double, triple and five RBIs, while Hammond added two singles and one RBI, Korte also with two singles, Prentzler and A. Monnig each with one single and two RBIs and R. Olendorff and Finley Olendorff each with one single.

State Farm had no hits in the game.