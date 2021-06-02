Axis Seed pulls away against Bradley Automotive, wins 23-2

Axis Seed put a nail in the coffin early Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Bradley Automotive in the first game 23-2 in three innings.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Pilot Grove 10U edged Fayette 10U in a close game 17-15.

Axis Seed, improving to 10-0 on the season, had its hands full early on against Bradley Automotive while leading by just two (4-2) after one and 7-2 after two. However, in the third inning, Axis Seed exploded for 16 runs to win by the mercy rule.

Kade Watring picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed, while Owen Christy took the loss for Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 5-4. Watring pitched all three innings and gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters. Christy, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings for Bradley Automotive and allowed four runs on three hits and four walks. Bradley Automotive used a total of five pitchers in the game.

Axis Seed also out-hit Bradley Automotive 9-1, with Kade Watring going 2-for-3 with one single, one triple and two RBIs. Kyran Turner and Thomas Schuster each had one single, one double and three RBIs, while Corbin Jackson added two singles and two RBIs, Bryton Scott with one single and two RBIs, Jack Dwyer with two RBIs and Sam Thacher, Blake England, Hayden Dixon, Thomas Farr and Levi Gholson each with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 5-4, Weston Munden had the only hit with one single.

In the second game, Fayette 10U led Pilot Grove 10U 9-4 after three but then surrendered three in the fourth and 10 in the fifth to trail 17-9. However, in the bottom half of the fifth, Fayette rallied back with six runs to cut the lead back to two.

Lucas Watring picked up the win in relief for Pilot Grove, while Caleb Busker took the loss for Fayette. Watring pitched one inning in relief and gave up six runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters. Busker, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning in relief for Fayette and allowed seven runs on three hits and four walks.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Fayette 8-6, with Tyson Martin going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Charlie Watring had two singles and one RBI, while Lucas Watring added one double and two RBIs, Kody Fenical and Natan Imhoff each with one single and one RBI, Peyton Harriman with one single and Colton Hodges and Jackson Inskeep each with one RBI.

For Fayette 10U, Justin Kunze went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Pryncton Maddex had two singles and three RBIs, while Sawyer Asbury added one double and two RBIs, Caleb Busker with one single and one RBI and Drew Vandelicht and Morgan Campbell with one RBI each.