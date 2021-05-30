Nine teams will compete in Junior Babe Ruth League

The 2021 Junior Babe Ruth League will consist of nine teams, which began its season on Tuesday, June 1 at Twillman field in Harley park.

The league will consist of four Boonville teams (KWRT, Imhoff’s Appliances, Central Realty and BTC Bank). Also, in the league this season, are New Franklin, Fayette, Glasgow, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home.

On opening night on Tuesday, June 1, Glasgow ill take on Imhoff’s at 6 p.m. while BTC Bank battles Pilot Grove at 8.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, June 2, Prairie Home will play Imhoff’s at 6 p.m. while Glasgow faces off against KWRT at 8. Also, on Wednesday, Central Realty will travel to New Franklin for a doubleheader, starting at 6.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Fayette will play KWRT in the first game at 6 p.m. while Central Realty battles Pilot Grove at 8.

The scheduled for June 7-23 is as follows:

June 7

Pilot Grove vs. Fayette, 6 p.m.; KWRT vs. Imhoff’s, 8 p.m.; Prairie Home at Glasgow, 6 p.m.

June 8

Fayette vs. Imhoff’s, 6 p.m.; KWRT vs. Central Realty, 8.

June 9

Imhoff’s vs. Central Realty, 6 p.m.; Fayette vs. BTC Bank, 8; KWRT at New Franklin, 6 p.m.

June 10

New Franklin vs. Pilot Grove, 6 p.m.; Glasgow vs. BTC Bank, 8.

June 14

Central Realty vs. Imhoff’s, 6 p.m.; New Franklin vs. KWRT, 8; Pilot Grove at Glasgow, 6.

June 15

KWRT vs. Fayette, 6 p.m.; Prairie Home vs. Pilot Grove, 8; Imhoff’s at Glasgow, 6 p.m.

June 16

Glasgow vs. Central Realty, 6 p.m.; Imhoff’s vs. Fayette, 8; BTC Bank at New Franklin, 6 p.m.

June 17

Pilot Grove vs. BTC Bank, 6 p.m.; Central Realty vs. KWRT, 8; Imhoff’s at Prairie Home, 6 p.m.

June 21

New Franklin vs. BTC Bank, 6 p.m.; Imhoff’s vs. Pilot Grove, 8; Fayette at Glasgow, 6 p.m.

June 22

BTC Bank vs. Fayette, 6 p.m.; KWRT vs. Pilot Grove, 8; Glasgow at Prairie Home, 6.

June 23

Prairie Home vs. Central Realty, 6 p.m.; Imhoff’s vs. KWRT, 8; Pilot Grove at New Franklin, 6.