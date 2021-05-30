Creek Side Photography, Custom Weatherproofing win in Babe Ruth 16U softball

Creed Side Photography and Custom Weatherproofing did what they had to do last Wednesday in Babe Ruth 16U softball at Bill Simmons field at Rolling Hills park.

While playing flawless defensively, Creed Side Photography also out-hit Jamestown 2-1 for a 12-0 victory.

As for the second game, Custom Weatherproofing led Workshop Wonders from start to finish for a 8-6 victory.

Creek Side Photography, 1-0 on the season, jumped out on top to stay with eight runs in the bottom half of the first and four again in the second to extend the lead to 12-0. That’s all it would take while holding Jamestown scoreless in all four innings for the win.

Hailey Platt picked up the win in the circle for Creed Side Photography, while Mikayla Haldiman took the loss for Jamestown. Platt pitched all four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up just one hit and two walks. Haldiman, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed 12 runs on one hit and 10 walks while striking out two. Paige Cook then came in and pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and issued one hit and two walks while striking out three batters.

Shelby Munden had the only extra base hit in the game for Creek Side Photography, being a double. Mylie Edwards finished the game with one single. Grace Peterson and Kate Hutchison each had two runs batted in, while Platt, Kaila Dillender and Alexa Martin added one RBI each.

In the nightcap, Custom Weatherproofing wasted little time bringing out the bats with three runs in the first, four again in the second and one again in the third to make it 8-0.

However, Workshop Wonders would find a way to rally back while plating one run in the bottom half of the third and five again in the fourth to cut the lead to two at 8-6. Workshop Wonders never got any closer in the ball game.

Rachel Massa picked up the win in the circle for Custom Weatherproofing, while Mattie Wells took the loss for Workshop Wonders. Massa pitched all four innings and gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. Wells, meanwhile, pitched all four innings for Workshop Wonders and surrendered eight runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Massa also led the hitting attack in the game for Custom Weatherproofing with a single, double and two RBIs. Caroline Rhode finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Kaitlyn Divine added one triple and Claire Rentel with one single and two RBIs.

For Workshop Wonders, Rowan Stock went 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Cheyenne Thurman was 1-for-1 with a home run and one RBI, while Halea Hoff added one double, Tatum Hoover with one single and one RBI and Abi Cunningham and Kailey Biesemeyer each with one single.