Central Realty, Pilot Grove split DH in Minor

Central Realty and Pilot Grove’s 10U team split a doubleheader Wednesday night in Cal Ripken Minor at Pilot Grove.

While Central Realty won the first game 6-0 in six innings, Pilot Grove came back and took the shortened game 4-3.

Central Realty, improving to 6-3 on the season, scored five runs in the top half of the second and one again in the fifth to record the win in Game 1 against Pilot Grove.

Keylen Roper picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty, while Kody Fenical took the loss for Pilot Grove 10U, who dropped to 2-5 on the season. Roper pitched the first-four innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up just three hits and three walks. Jesse Peterson then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed four walks while striking out six batters.

For Pilot Grove, Fenical pitched the first-three innings and issued five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters. Tyson Martin then came in and pitched three innings in relief and surrendered one run on four walks while striking out eight.

Central Realty also out-hit Pilot Grove 4-3, with Keylen Roper going 1-for-2 with one single and one RBI. Kale West, Waylon Monteer and Jonah Bishop also had one single, while Alexander Eichelberger, Alex Shay, Jax Storm and Michael Shaon added one RBI each.

For Pilot Grove, Tyson Martin had two singles while Miles Schuster finished the game with one single.

In the second game, which went only two innings, Pilot Grove opened the game with three runs in the bottom half of the first only to have Central Realty rally back with three in the top of the second to tie the game at 3-all. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the second, Pilot Grove scored the go ahead run for the game winner.

Natan Imhoff picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove, while Derrick Hundley took the loss for Central Realty. Imhoff pitched one inning and struck out two batters while walking one. Lucas Watring then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one.

For Central Realty, Braxton Meyers pitched part of the first and issued three runs on one hit and two walks. Hundley then came in and pitched one inning in relief and yielded one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

Central Realty also had four hits in the game, with Waylon Monteer going 1-for-1 with one double. Jonah Bishop finished the game with one single and two RBIs, while Kale West added one single and one RBI and Derrick Hundley with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Jackson Inskeep had one single and drove in two runs while Henry Stark added one single.