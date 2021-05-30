Caterpillar goes to 6-0 with win over Rick Ball

Boonville Caterpillar improved to 6-0 on the season by beating Rick Ball Auto Group 10-0 in Midget League action Wednesday night at Kemper park.

While playing a total of three innings, Boonville Caterpillar scored early and often against Rick Ball with three runs in the first, six again in the second and one in the third.

Rhett Townlain picked up the win on the mound for Caterpillar, while Breyden Keys took the loss for Rick Ball. Townlain pitched the first-two innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out four batters. Alex Rapp then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out three batters.

For Rick Ball, Keys pitched one inning and surrendered nine runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out two batters. Radley Ball then came in and pitched one inning and issued one run on one hit and three walks while striking out one.

Caterpillar also out-hit Rick Ball 9-1, with Colt Babbitt going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and one RBI. Jackson Cobb finished the game with a single, triple and two RBIs, while Rhett Townlain added a single, double and four RBIs, Alex Rapp and Bentley Arterberry each with one single and one RBI and Sam Brooks with one RBI.

For Rick Ball, who dropped to 1-5, Radley Ball had the only hit with one single.