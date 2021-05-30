Bradley Automotive records fourth double digit win over Fayette’s 10U team 17-6 in Minor

Bradley Automotive recorded its fourth double digit win of the season Wednesday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Fayette’s 10U team 17-6.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed improved to 8-0 on the season by turning back Tint Shop 10-4.

Bradley Automotive, 5-3 on the season, scored in every inning against Fayette and led 6-4 after one and 12-5 after two before plating five more runs in the third.

Owen Christy picked up the win in relief for Bradley Automotive, while Chase Vandelicht took the loss for Fayette, who dropped to 0-8 on the season. Christy pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Bradley Bishop and struck out five batters while giving up two runs on one hit and six walks. Vandelicht, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Bradley Automotive also finished the game with eight hits, Easton Gerding going 2-for-2 with two singles. Weston Munden, Bradley Bishop and Owen Christy each had one double and one RBI, while Chandler Twenter and Owen Rentel added one single and two RBIs each, Thomas Acton with one single and Grayson Tate with one RBI.

For Fayette 10U, Justin Kunze had two doubles and one RBI. Reed Syferd also drove in two runs, while Christian Craig and Samuel Busker added one RBI each.

In the nightcap, Boonville Ready Mix remained unbeaten on the season in eight games by leading Tint Shop from the first inning on.

Although Axis Seed only out-hit Tint Shop 5-4, they led the entire game by pushing across three runs in the first, five again in the second and one in the third. Tint Shop, meanwhile, scored one in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Thomas Schuster was the pitcher of record in the game for Axis Seed, while Quincy Hobbs took the loss for Tint Shop, who dropped to 3-5 on the season. Schuster pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up two runs on three hits. Hobbs, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings and allowed eight runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.

Schuster also led Axis Seed in hitting with a single, double, triple and three RBIs. Kade Watring had a single, double and two RBIs, while Jack Dwyer drove in one run.

For Tint Shop, Xavier Cantrell went 2-for-3 with two singles. Jaxon Murphy added one triple and two RBIs, while Tallin Kempf had one double and one RBI.