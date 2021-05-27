WK Ford, Fayette Outlaws open 8U softball with tie

In Babe Ruth 8U softball Monday night at Lions park, Fayette Outlaws and WK Ford played to a 7-7 tie in the first game while American Family defeated Lady River Rats 4-1 in the nightcap.

Fayette Outlaws led WK Ford 4-1 after one and 5-3 after two. However, in the third inning, WK Ford rallied back with a 4-2 advantage to tie the game.

Ava Johnson led the hitting attack in the game for WK Ford with two singles and one double. Brielle Rental finished the game with three singles and one RBI, while Janie Friedrich and Paige Alpers added two singles and one RBI each, Mikayla Bohlken and Zoey Bernard with two singles each, Genevieve Hamblen with one single and one RBI, and Raylnn Stone, Riley Bulen and Emalyn Brownfield with one single apiece.

For Fayette Outlaws, Kierra Botts and Kynna Dillion each had two singles and one RBI. Emma Atkins and Arrie Friebe finished the game with two singles each, while Bristol Sunderland, Quinley Schaffer and Emma Himmelberg added one single and one RBI each, and Dixie Degraffeneid, Jenna Snider, Makayla Nation and Brooklyn Imhoff with one single apiece.

In the nightcap, American Family scored all four runs in the top half of the first while Lady River Rats plated one run in the second inning.

Kyleigh Stricker had one single and one RBI to lead all hitters for American Family, while Alani Polson, Brylee Adams and Kara Monnig added one single each.

For Lady River Rats, Lanie Venable went 2-for-2 with two singles. Delaynie Jones, Josephine Taylor, Ava Gust and Brooklyn Bosma each had one single and one RBI, while Ally Franklin, Alana Butner and Morgan Kushken added one single each.