Townlain, Hage lead Huebert Fiberboard past Auto Body Experts in Minor

Reece Townlain went 4-for-4 with four singles and two RBIs, and teammate Sammy Hage had one single, two doubles and two RBIs to lead Huebert Fiberboard past Auto Body Experts 12-2 in Cal Ripken Major Monday night at the COCOBA ballfield.

In the nightcap, Boonville Ready Mix led Rt. B Cafe from the first inning on for a 10-5 victory.

Huebert Fiberboard, 4-2 on the season, opened the game with two runs in the first only to have Auto Body Experts rally back with two in the top half of the second.

Unfortunately for Auto Body Experts, they never got any closer in the ball game as Huebert Fiberboard reeled off 10 unanswered runs over the next-three innings for the victory.

Hayden Sandbothe picked up the win on the mound for Huebert Fiberboard, while Landon Carter took the loss for Auto Body Experts, who dropped to 0-7. Sandbothe pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three batters. Carter, meanwhile, pitched the first-three and allowed 10 runs on 10 hits while striking out four.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Auto Body Experts 13-2. Although Townlain and Hage accounted for seven of the team’s 13 hits, Layne Rapp also had two hits with two singles and two RBIs, while Sandbothe added one double and one RBI, Ean Wessing with one single and one RBI and Braylon Banuet and Athen Briggs each with one single.

For Auto Body Experts, Brenden Perry went 2-for-2 with two singles.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix scored in every inning but one and led Rt. B Cafe 3-0 after one, 4-0 after two, 7-1 after three, 8-3 after four and 12-4 after five. Rt. B Cafe also tacked on one run in the sixth.

Brennan Alberts was the winning pitcher in the game for Boonville Ready Mix, who improved to 6-1, while Josh Solomon took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, 3-4. Alberts pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three. Solomon, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings and issued seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two.

Boonville Ready Mix also finished the game with 12 hits, while Rt. B Cafe had five hits.

Zachary Rehmer led the hitting attack for BRM with one single, two doubles and four RBIs. Dylann Clark had two singles and one RBI, while Kaiden Stover added one single and one double, Landon Conz with two singles, Chase Chamberlain, Aiden Schueler and Lexi Massey each with one single, A. J. Massa with two RBIs and Sterling Hilgedick with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Recko Callaway and Bodie White each had one double, while Josh Solomon and Dylan McGuire added one single and one RBI each and Braylon Viertel with one single.