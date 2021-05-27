Shelter Ins., Jennings Premium Meats win in NF Instructional League

Shelter Insurance rallied from a one run deficit after four by outscoring Chipley & Company 4-2 in the final inning for a 7-6 win Monday night in Instructional League play at New Franklin.

Harper Davis led the hitting attack in the game for Shelter Insurance with three singles. Trevin Fairley finished the game with one single and one home run, while Ava Perry and Raynor Baugher added two singles each and Nolan Powers, Levi Belstle, Finley Stallo, Christian Washburn and Eli Fischer each with one single.

For Chipley & Company, Logan Thurman had one single and two home runs. Bailey Grindstaff added one single and two doubles, while Holly Cogswell had one single, one double and one triple, Hays Wilmsmeyer and Sophie Scott each with two singles and Thomas Gerlach and Jace Jacobs with one single apiece.

In the second game, Jennings Premium Meats led GKC-CPA’s from start to finish for a 15-4 victory.

Ellie Gerding led all hitters for Jennings Premium Meats with two singles, one double and one home run. Dawson Miller added two singles and two doubles, while Aiden Humphrey had two singles and one double, Bentlee Pohle three singles, Jayse McCulloch one single and one triple, Sophia McCulloch, Sawyer Lawson and Sylar Palmer each with two singles and Benton Renner and Rhett Soder with one single apiece.

For GKC-CPA’s, Griffin Chitwood homered twice while Kendall Freese had one home run and Emma Durbin, Easton Washburn and Emma Mize each with one single.