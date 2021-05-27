Gonzalez signs lacrosse letter of intent with Columbia College

Boonville senior Evan Gonzalez knew he would have to play elsewhere if he wanted to play lacrosse in high school.

With no lacrosse team to speak of at Boonville High School, Gonzalez ventured 25 miles to the east to play for the Columbia Hickman Kewpies.

Last Wednesday in the media center at Boonville High School, Gonzalez signed a national letter of intent to play lacrosse for Columbia College.

Gonzalez said he chose Columbia College because of the atmosphere of the school. However, he said when choosing Columbia College he reached out to them and they wanted to see what he could accomplish this season, and it was enough.

While only competing in lacrosse for five years, Gonzalez earned first team all-conference and third in the state for getting ground balls.

Gonzalez, however, said there is still a lot of work that needs to be done such as improving on his strength and size.

Nonetheless, Gonzalez has maintained a positive attitude about the sport and hopes to within a two-year period to have a good spot on the team, and the last two years to earn a conference award.

“Something that I wish my team could’ve done is make it further into conference, but we fell short as a whole,” Gonzalez said. “I’m going to miss my brothers on the field.”

While earning first team all-conference against Kansas City and St. Louis schools, Gonzalez said he owes it all to his grandpa. “He had the biggest influence on me because he pushed me to do my best and keep grinding at the sport,” Gonzalez said.

Although Gonzalez wound up picking Columbia College as his home for lacrosse, the senior standout also considered the University of Missouri-Columbia and St. Mary’s College in Kansas.