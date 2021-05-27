Glasgow River Rats edge Boonville Abstract, 5-4

In Babe Ruth 12U softball Tuesday night at Bill Simmons Field, Glasgow River Rats edged Boonville Abstract 5-4 in the first game while State Farm upended Rick Ball 17-9 in the nightcap.

Glasgow River Rats, 1-0 on the season, led Boonville Abstract 3-1 after two complete innings but then surrendered three runs in the top half of the third to trail 4-3. However, in the bottom half of the third, Glasgow River Rats rallied back with two runs for the victory.

Aynsile Locke picked up the win in the circle for GRR, while Aubrey Ritchie took the loss for Boonville Abstract. Locke pitched all five innings and struck out nine batters while giving up four runs on one hit and seven walks. Ritchie, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Glasgow River Rats also out-hit Boonville Abstract 3-1, with Paysen Thies going 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI. Neely Miller also doubled in the game, while Aly Prentzler added one single and one RBI.

For Boonville Abstract, Anna Wolfe had one single and two RBIs while Grace Poulsen drove in one run.

In the second game, State Farm scored early and often against Rick Ball by exploding for 10 runs in the first and seven again in the second to go up 17-7.

Rick Ball, meanwhile, pushed across two in the first, five in the second and two again in the third.

Alycia Felgar picked up the win in the circle for State Farm, while Phoenix Cantrell took the loss for Rick Ball. Felgar pitched the first-two innings and gave up seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Cantrell, meanwhile, pitched two innings and issued 17 runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out six.

State Farm also out-hit Rick Ball 5-4, with Isabel Alvizo going 2-for-3 with two singles and four RBIs. Avery Haynes also had two hits with two singles and one RBI, while Alycia Felgar added one single and one RBI.

For Rick Ball, Kynna Knapheide, Katie Pefferman and Milly Walker each had one single and one RBI while Phoenix Cantrell added one single.