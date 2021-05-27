Fayette Outlaws prevail over Pilot Grove, 12-3

In Babe Ruth 8U softball Wednesday night at Lions park, Fayette Outlaws improved to 1-0-1 on the season by beating Pilot Grove 12-3.

Fayette Outlaws never trailed in the game against Pilot Grove and led 2-1 after one, 4-1 after two and 9-3 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Fayette Outlaws plated three more runs to complete the scoring.

Kierra Botts led the hitting attack in the game for Fayette Outlaws with two singles, one double and two RBIs.

Bristol Sunderland also had three hits in the game, all being singles. Dixie Degraffenreid had two singles and two RBIs, while Emma Atkins added two singles and one RBI, Emma Himmelberg, Jenna Snider and Makayla Nation each with two singles, Quinley Schaffer and Avery Friebel with one single each, Brooklyn Imhoff with one single, and Emrie Andrews and Kenna Dillion with one RBI apiece.

For Pilot Grove, 0-1, Savannah Watring had one single and one double. Bailey Durnam finished the game with two singles and one RBI, while Emma Wolfe and Aria Kliethermes added two singles each, Willa Wolfe and Charlie Hubach each with one single and one RBI and Lila Imhoff and Kailey Kivett with one single apiece.