Central Realty run rules Fayette 10U in Cal Ripken Major

Central Realty improved to 5-3 on the season by turning back Fayette 10U 18-3 in four innings in Cal Ripken Minor Monday night at the high school ballfield.

In the nightcap, Bradley Automotive rallied from a 4-2 deficit after 2 1/2 by outscoring Tint Shop 11-3 for a 13-7 victory.

Central Realty never trailed in the game against Fayette 10U and led 4-2 after one and 10-3 after three before plating eight more runs in the fourth.

Kale West picked up the win for Central Realty, while Sawyer Asbury took the loss for Fayette 10U. West pitched the first-three innings and gave up three runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out four batters. Asbury, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Waylon Monteer paced all hitters in the game for Central Realty with two singles, one double and two RBIs. Jonah Bishop finished the game with one single, one double and three RBIs, while Keylen Roper added two singles and one RBI, Kale West with one single and two RBIs, Jesse Peterson with one single and one RBI and Zach Felten with one RBI.

For Fayette 10U, Justin Kunze and Chase Vandelicht each had one single and one RBI.

In the second game, Tint Shop jumped out early with two runs in the top half of the first. Then, after Bradley Automotive plated two in its half of the second to tie the game, Tint Shop added two more in the top half of the third to go up 4-2. However, it was pretty much all Bradley Automotive after that with six in the bottom half of the third, three again in the fourth and two in the fifth for the win.

Easton Gerding picked up the win for Bradley Automotive, 4-3, while Tallin Kempf took the loss for Tint Shop, 3-4. Gerding started the game and pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on one hit and three walks while striking out 11. Kempf, meanwhile, pitched the first-two innings for Tint Shop and allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Bradley Automotive also had seven hits in the game, with Grayson Tate going 2-for-4 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Gerding finished the game with a single and a double, while Weston Munden added one triple and two RBIs and Gabe Coggins and Thomas Acton each with one single.

For Tint Shop, Quincy Hobbs had one double, one home run and two RBIs. Connor Skanes finished the game with one single and one RBI, while Bentley Stephens added one single.

With Thursday’s games canceled, Cal Ripken Major will resume on Monday, May 31 at the Boonville High School Ballfield with Huebert Fiberboard playing Rt. B Cafe at 6 p.m. and Boonville Ready Mix battling Einspahr Construction in the nightcap at 8 p.m.