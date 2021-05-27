C&R Market, Caterpillar pick up wins in Midget

C&R Market and Boonville Caterpillar picked up wins in Midget League action on Tuesday.

While C&R Market defeated Rick Ball Auto Group in a close game 9-8, Boonville Caterpillar led Pilot Grove’s 8U team from start to finish in Pilot Grove for a 9-3 victory.

C&R Market, improving to 2-4 on the season, trailed Rick Ball Auto Group 7-0 after the first-two innings before rallying with four in the third and five in the fourth to go up 9-7. Rick Ball then tacked on another run in the bottom half of the inning to make it a one run ball game.

Grant Simmons picked up the win for C&R Market, while Sterling Norbury took the loss for Rick Ball Auto Group, who dropped to 1-4. Simmons pitched one inning in relief and gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Norbury, meanwhile, pitched part of the fourth and allowed four runs on four walks.

William Felten led the hitting attack in the game for C&R Market with one triple and two RBIs. Jack Martin had the only other hit with one single and two RBIs. Sawyer Teson drove in two runs, while Brady Acton, Brooks Rentel and Easton Lenz added one RBI each.

For Rick Ball Auto Group, Breyden Keys went 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Noah Mathis finished the game with one triple and two RBIs, while Radley Ball and Dra-Venn Jones added one single and one RBI each, Sterling Norbury with two RBIs and Waylon Roedel with one RBI.

At Pilot Grove, Caterpillar scored in every inning against Pilot Grove and led 1-0 after one, 5-0 after two and 6-1 after three. Caterpillar also held a 3-2 advantage in the fourth.

Colt Babbitt picked up the win on the mound for Caterpillar, while Dean Martin took the loss for Pilot Grove. Babbitt pitched the first-two innings and struck out six batters while walking two. Martin, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings for Pilot Grove and issued four runs on seven walks while striking out three batters.

Caterpillar, who improved to 5-0, finished the game with no hits, however, Sam Brooks drove in two runs while Colt Babbitt, Jackson Cobb, Rhett Townlain, Bentley Arterberry, Jake Brooks, Landon Bishop and Alex Rapp added one RBI each.

For Pilot Grove, who dropped to 3-3, Gabriel Blank went 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Heath Fenical added one single and one RBI, while Emmett Waller had one single and Grayson Mayfield with one RBI.

Pilot Grove’s 8U team edges C&R Market, 8-7

Pilot Grove’s 8U Midget League team rallied from a four-run deficit with five runs in the fourth inning to beat C&R Market 8-7 in Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park.

Pilot Grove, 3-2 on the season, led C&R Market 2-0 after 1 1/2 innings but then surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the second. Then, after Pilot Grove tacked on another run in its half of the third to make it 3-2, C&R Market came back and plated four more runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 7-3. However, in the top half of the fifth, Pilot Grove exploded for five runs to record the win.

Heath Fenical picked up the win in relief for Pilot Grove, while Jack Martin took the loss for C&R Market, 1-4. Fenical pitched 2/3 inning and gave up one run on three walks while striking out two batters. Martin, meanwhile, pitched part of the fourth and allowed four runs on three hits.

Pilot Grove also out-hit C&R Market 5-0, with Emmett Waller and Grayson Mayfield each collecting one double and one RBI. Eli Shadwick also doubled, while Korbin Ruffel added one single and two RBIs, Dean Martin with one single and one RBI, Heath Fenical with two RBIs and Garrett Hodges with one RBI.

C&R market finished the game with no hits but did get two RBIs each from Sawyer Teson and Brooks Rentel and one each from Calb Warner, William Felten and Easton Lenz.