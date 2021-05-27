Boonville Ready Mix rallies past QA.com in Cal Ripken Major

QuinlanAgency.com gave Boonville Ready Mix everything it wanted and more Tuesday night in the first game in Cal Ripken Major.

Leading 10-9 after 3 1/2, QuinlanAgency.com needed just three outs to pull off the upset against Boonville Ready Mix. However, in the bottom half of the fourth, Boonville Ready Mix rallied with two runs for a 11-10 victory.

In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard led Einspahr Construction from start to finish for a 9-2 victory.

Boonville Ready Mix, improving to 7-1 on the season, had a great start against QA.com with seven runs in the bottom half of the first. However, over the next-two innings,

QA.com made it interesting with three in the second and four again in the third to go up 10-7. Unfortunately for QA.com, they had nothing to show for the rest of the game while Boonville Ready Mix rallied with two in the bottom half of the third and two again in the fourth for the win.

Landon Conz picked up the win in relief for BRM, while Jackson Shelton took the loss for QA.com, who dropped to 2-4. Conz pitched two innings and struck out five batters while giving up three runs on three hits and one walk. Shelton, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings for QA.com and allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Chase Chamberlain also had a big night at the plate for BRM with two home runs and two RBIs. A.J. Massa had one home run and one RBI, while Landon Conz added one single and three RBIs and Kaiden Stover with one single.

For QA.com, Jaxson Stonecipher went 3-for-3 with three singles and one RBI. Gavin Ridgeway had a single, double and two RBIs, while Gabe Romero-Shelton added a single, double and one RBI, Jackson Shelton with one double and two RBIs, Luke Hill with one single and one RBI, and Parker LaValley with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard plated runs in all but one inning and led Einspahr Construction 1-0 after two, 3-0 after three and 8-1 after four. Huebert Fiberboard also put up one run in the fifth, while Einspahr Construction added one in the sixth.

Sammy Hage was the winning pitcher in the game for Huebert Fiberboard, while Weston Rentel took the loss for Einspahr Construction. Hage pitched four innings and struck out four batters while giving up one run on two hits and three walks. Rentel, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on one hit and six walks.

Bryson Welch singled and drove in three runs to lead all hitters for Huebert Fiberboard, 5-2. Reece Townlain had one single and one RBI, while Braylon Banuet added one single.

For Einspahr Construction, 4-3, Lyle Christy had two singles and two RBIs. Bryce Newham doubled, while Donavon Atkins singled.