Quint leads area schools with ninth place finish at state track meet

Pilot Grove senior Bailey Quint found himself in unchartered waters Saturday during the Missouri State Track and Field Championships in Jeff City.

While competing Thursday in the district championship in baseball, Quint came back two days later to finish ninth overall in the javelin with a throw of 138’-9”.

Of course Quint wasn’t the only members of the Pilot Grove boys and girls track teams competing at state. Marci Lammers finished 13th in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 51.93 seconds, while Dalton Hazlett placed 14th in the discus with a throw of 112’-9”.

Prairie Home and Bunceton also had one qualifier at state on Saturday.

Prairie Home senior Blane Petsel finished 13th in the 400 meter dash in a time of 53.43 seconds, while senior Dillon Alpers took 11th in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.65 seconds.