New Franklin competes on biggest stage at Class 1 state track meet

The New Franklin boys and girls track teams competed on the biggest stage of the season Saturday at the Class 1 Missouri Track and Field Championships in Jeff City.

In fact, New Franklin track coach Adam Quest said this was the first time that any of the athletes had competed in the state meet.

New Franklin boys and girls qualified in a total of six events.

“With so many new faces on our team this year, this was actually the first time that any of our athletes had competed in the state meet before,” Quest said. “Obviously this is the biggest stage of the year, and the competition was the greatest it has been all season. All of our athletes came ready to compete, and they all rose to the occasion. Although none of our athletes were able to bring home any medals, all of them set new personal bests in all of their events, so everyone was able to finish the season with a positive result.

“Our best placed event was the girls 4 x 100 meter relay team, of Larissa Starke, Carly Dorson, Dakota Clark, and Faith Painter. They came into the meet seeded 15th, but had an outstanding race and were able to knock two seconds off their previous best time to finish just off the medal podium in ninth place. Kelsi Fair set a new PR in the shot put, finishing in 11th place. Our boys relay teams, of Drake Clark, Jake Marshall, Tysen Dowell, and Douglass Creason, also set new records for themselves, finishing 11th in the 4 x 200 relay and 13th in the 4 x 400 relay. Rounding out our competitors at the state meet were Dakota Clark, who finished 13th in the high jump, and senior Kayce Hundley, who finished 14th in the discus. Kayce has worked hard her whole career, and it was really nice to see her compete at state her senior year and finish with a PR.”

The New Franklin girls 4 x 100 meter relay team, Larissa Starke, Carly Dorson, Dakota Clark, and Faith Painter, had the best finish by placing ninth in 54.77 seconds.

Kelsi Fair, meanwhile, finished 11th overall in the shot put with a throw of 32’-2”, while Dakota Clark placed 13th in the high jump at 4’-9 1/2” and Kayce Hundley 14th in the discus with a throw of 87’-3”.

As for the New Franklin boys, the 4 x 200 meter relay team and the 4 x 400 meter relay team, of Drake Clark, Jake Marshall, Tysen Dowell and Douglass Creason, placed 11th and 13th in times of 1:36.02 and 3:45.32, respectively.

In the final team standings for the boys in Class 1, Green City captured first with 87 points. Mound City finished second with 48 points, followed by Valle Catholic with 41 points and Calvary Lutheran with 37 points.

In the final team standings for the girls in Class 1, College Heights of Christian finished first with 62 points. Princeton finished second with 43 points, followed by Tarkio with 33 points and Rock Port with 32 points.

In Class 2 on Friday, Father Tolton finished first with 44 points. Highland and Fayette tied for second with 42 points, while Lutheran North placed fourth with 39 points.

In Class 2 girls standings, Steam Academy at McCluer South finished first with 80 points.